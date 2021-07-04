Consumer group calls for unified pesticide limits

The government should establish unified standards and regulations for pesticide use to avoid exported produce being rejected for exceeding a country’s tolerated amount of residual pesticide, the Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday.

Taiwanese bananas were in March and April removed from sale in Japan after excessive levels of residual pesticide were found.

The foundation said that it in April inspected bananas from supermarkets, fruit vendors, agricultural produce centers and traditional markets in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Bananas are displayed during a news conference at the Consumers’ Foundation head office in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Consumers’ Foundation

Of the 16 batches inspected, three were found to contain residual traces of 0.20 parts per million (ppm) of boscalid, 0.006ppm of imidacloprid and 0.002ppm of pyraclostrobin, it said.

While the levels were within the limits set in Taiwan, the amount of residual imidacloprid exceeded Japan’s limit by 0.004ppm, it said.

Imidacloprid, an insecticide in the class of neonicotinoids, is highly toxic even in low concentrations, the foundation said, adding that it can remain active for months in soil and water, where it affects insects, worms and other invertebrates.

The EU therefore banned its use in May 2018, the foundation said.

While the bananas’ pesticide levels were within the current limits, the government should introduce unified standards and regulations for pesticide use to avoid problems that might occur when Taiwanese produce is exported, it said.

Such standards would also offer greater protection for the health of Taiwanese, it added.

The foundation reminded people to wash bananas after purchase, and to also wash their hands before eating them to avoid contact with pesticide residues.