Masseur jailed for sexually assaulting boys

REPEAT OFFENDER: The man started luring boys to his residence again soon after he was released from a 12-year prison term for similar offenses, prosecutors said

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The New Taipei District Court on Friday sentenced a massage therapist to 12-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting nine boys.

Wu Yi-chun (吳奕淳), 44, was found guilty of 14 counts of aggravated sexual assault, as well as breaches of the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), the court filing showed.

The ruling can be appealed.

Wu from 2010 to May 2019 served a prison sentence for sexually assaulting three boys and was released on parole on the condition that he receive treatment for a predilection toward pedophilia.

In the previous conviction, the ruling said that Wu had since 2005 sought out delinquent boys in the city’s Sanchong (三重) and Lujhou (蘆洲) districts.

To lure the boys to his residence to sexually assault them, Wu offered them a place to live, and to buy them meals and clothes, the earlier ruling said.

Although prosecutors at the time requested a 51-year prison term, Wu was sentenced to 12 years, it said.

Prosecutors in the latest case believe that Wu briefly refrained from criminal activity after his release, but soon started luring boys to his residence again to sexually assault them, Friday’s court filing showed.

One boy was found to have injuries, including anal fissures, after staying at Wu’s residence, it showed.

After questioning the boy, police found eight other victims, aged five to 15, it showed.

Wu in court denied the allegations, saying that the boys colluded to put him back in prison, the filing showed.

However, prosecutors produced witnesses who saw Wu taking the boys to his residence and other places where he might have sexually assaulted them, as well as testimony from the boys’ friends and family members whom they had told about the incidents, it showed, citing prosecutors as saying that the treatment Wu received after his release had failed.