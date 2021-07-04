The New Taipei District Court on Friday sentenced a massage therapist to 12-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting nine boys.
Wu Yi-chun (吳奕淳), 44, was found guilty of 14 counts of aggravated sexual assault, as well as breaches of the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), the court filing showed.
The ruling can be appealed.
Wu from 2010 to May 2019 served a prison sentence for sexually assaulting three boys and was released on parole on the condition that he receive treatment for a predilection toward pedophilia.
In the previous conviction, the ruling said that Wu had since 2005 sought out delinquent boys in the city’s Sanchong (三重) and Lujhou (蘆洲) districts.
To lure the boys to his residence to sexually assault them, Wu offered them a place to live, and to buy them meals and clothes, the earlier ruling said.
Although prosecutors at the time requested a 51-year prison term, Wu was sentenced to 12 years, it said.
Prosecutors in the latest case believe that Wu briefly refrained from criminal activity after his release, but soon started luring boys to his residence again to sexually assault them, Friday’s court filing showed.
One boy was found to have injuries, including anal fissures, after staying at Wu’s residence, it showed.
After questioning the boy, police found eight other victims, aged five to 15, it showed.
Wu in court denied the allegations, saying that the boys colluded to put him back in prison, the filing showed.
However, prosecutors produced witnesses who saw Wu taking the boys to his residence and other places where he might have sexually assaulted them, as well as testimony from the boys’ friends and family members whom they had told about the incidents, it showed, citing prosecutors as saying that the treatment Wu received after his release had failed.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
CUTTING AHEAD: Members of the KMT sowed distrust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, causing public hesitancy to be inoculated, only to get the shots themselves, the DPP said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of abusing their “special privileges” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of schedule. DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the KMT had orchestrated a conspiracy campaign. KMT officials misled the public by denigrating the government’s efforts to obtain vaccines, and spread disinformation on the supposed ill effects of COVID-19 jabs to sow fear in society and create distrust in the government, Lo told a briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. “KMT officials spread fabricated news against the AstraZeneca vaccine. They pushed these lies to make people hesitant