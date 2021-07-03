Chen recall election date set
The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday tentatively scheduled the recall election of Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) for Aug. 28. Chen, a legislative newcomer representing Taichung’s second electoral district, was elected last year. The recall campaign, which has received the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) backing, was initiated by Yang Wen-yuan (楊文元), a voter in his constituency. CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said the commission is to convene again on July 16 to discuss whether to reschedule the election because of the COVID-19 outbreak or other factors. A recall vote must be held from 20 to 60 days after the proposition clears all legal hurdles. Chen’s office issued a statement saying that he intends to continue his duties and fight the recall.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
New AIT deputy director
Veteran diplomat Jeremy Cornforth has been appointed as the new deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), replacing Raymond Greene, who is to become the new charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Tokyo. Cornforth, who joined the US Foreign Service in 1998, is to begin his duties in Taiwan in July next year, the AIT said in a statement. He has served overseas as a consular and political officer in Israel, the Dominican Republic, India, Tunisia and Lebanon, and was chief of the consular section at the US consulate in Guangzhou, China, the AIT said. In a video clip posted on the AIT’s Facebook page to bid farewell to Taiwan, Greene said that Taiwanese should be proud of their achievements in advancing democracy and human rights.
SOCIETY
Judo student passes away
A seven-year-old boy who fell into a coma in April after being thrown to the floor several times by his judo coach and classmates passed away on Tuesday, Feng Yuan Hospital said. The boy’s blood pressure and heart rate declined in the past few days, and his parents decided to remove him from life support on Tuesday evening, the hospital in Taichung said. The boy, surnamed Huang (黃), was injured at a judo class and lost consciousness at a local dojo in the city’s Fongyuan District (豐原) on April 21. Prosecutors formally indicted his coach, surnamed Ho (何), on June 4 with using children to commit a crime under Article 112 of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) and causing injury to another person under Article 277 of the Criminal Code. Ho was detained and held incommunicado on April 24 and released on bail of NT$100,000 on June 4.
EDUCATION
Academician dies at 86
Academia Sinica academician Chen Sow-hsin (陳守信) has passed away at the age of 86, the nation’s top research institution said on Thursday. Chen died in the US on Saturday last week, it said, adding that he was a recognized authority on neutron, X-ray and laser scattering. A leading expert on the dynamic properties of supercooled and interfacial water, Chen discovered a second low-temperature critical point in water at about 200 Kelvin in 2006. “He has contributed significantly to theoretical and experimental research on the dynamics of water molecules in biological and nano-structures,” the institution said. Chen joined the faculty of the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1968, and became a professor emeritus in 2009, it said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
CUTTING AHEAD: Members of the KMT sowed distrust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, causing public hesitancy to be inoculated, only to get the shots themselves, the DPP said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of abusing their “special privileges” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of schedule. DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the KMT had orchestrated a conspiracy campaign. KMT officials misled the public by denigrating the government’s efforts to obtain vaccines, and spread disinformation on the supposed ill effects of COVID-19 jabs to sow fear in society and create distrust in the government, Lo told a briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. “KMT officials spread fabricated news against the AstraZeneca vaccine. They pushed these lies to make people hesitant