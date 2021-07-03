Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





Chen recall election date set

The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday tentatively scheduled the recall election of Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) for Aug. 28. Chen, a legislative newcomer representing Taichung’s second electoral district, was elected last year. The recall campaign, which has received the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) backing, was initiated by Yang Wen-yuan (楊文元), a voter in his constituency. CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said the commission is to convene again on July 16 to discuss whether to reschedule the election because of the COVID-19 outbreak or other factors. A recall vote must be held from 20 to 60 days after the proposition clears all legal hurdles. Chen’s office issued a statement saying that he intends to continue his duties and fight the recall.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

New AIT deputy director

Veteran diplomat Jeremy Cornforth has been appointed as the new deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), replacing Raymond Greene, who is to become the new charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Tokyo. Cornforth, who joined the US Foreign Service in 1998, is to begin his duties in Taiwan in July next year, the AIT said in a statement. He has served overseas as a consular and political officer in Israel, the Dominican Republic, India, Tunisia and Lebanon, and was chief of the consular section at the US consulate in Guangzhou, China, the AIT said. In a video clip posted on the AIT’s Facebook page to bid farewell to Taiwan, Greene said that Taiwanese should be proud of their achievements in advancing democracy and human rights.

SOCIETY

Judo student passes away

A seven-year-old boy who fell into a coma in April after being thrown to the floor several times by his judo coach and classmates passed away on Tuesday, Feng Yuan Hospital said. The boy’s blood pressure and heart rate declined in the past few days, and his parents decided to remove him from life support on Tuesday evening, the hospital in Taichung said. The boy, surnamed Huang (黃), was injured at a judo class and lost consciousness at a local dojo in the city’s Fongyuan District (豐原) on April 21. Prosecutors formally indicted his coach, surnamed Ho (何), on June 4 with using children to commit a crime under Article 112 of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) and causing injury to another person under Article 277 of the Criminal Code. Ho was detained and held incommunicado on April 24 and released on bail of NT$100,000 on June 4.

EDUCATION

Academician dies at 86

Academia Sinica academician Chen Sow-hsin (陳守信) has passed away at the age of 86, the nation’s top research institution said on Thursday. Chen died in the US on Saturday last week, it said, adding that he was a recognized authority on neutron, X-ray and laser scattering. A leading expert on the dynamic properties of supercooled and interfacial water, Chen discovered a second low-temperature critical point in water at about 200 Kelvin in 2006. “He has contributed significantly to theoretical and experimental research on the dynamics of water molecules in biological and nano-structures,” the institution said. Chen joined the faculty of the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1968, and became a professor emeritus in 2009, it said.