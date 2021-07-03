Taiwan welcomes Lithuania office

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The government yesterday reiterated that it welcomes plans by Lithuania to open a trade office in Taiwan, as the European nation reviews its policy on East Asia.

The Baltic nation in March announced its plan to open a representative office in Taiwan, before dropping out of the Beijing-led “17+1” bloc in Eastern Europe in May.

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis on Wednesday said his country is conducting “a policy review” with regard to the East Asian region, as he met with the heads of 62 Lithuanian diplomatic representations, consular posts and missions through videoconference.

“The aim is to diversify markets and strengthen relations with these countries,” the Lithuanian ministry said in a news release that day.

“The Embassy in Australia was opened, while offices in South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan will be established,” it said.

In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement that the Lithuanian government has repeatedly expressed its plans to expand partnerships with Taiwan, including preparations to open a trade office.

The ministry respects the Baltic nation’s legal process for establishing the office, Ou said.

The Lithuanian government also demonstrated its friendship with the announcement that it would donate 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, Ou said.

The government looks forward to developing closer ties with Vilnius, Ou added.

Meanwhile, nonprofit Give2Asia’s Asia-Pacific Network manager Jill Chang (張?仁) on Monday shared on Facebook a letter from a Lithuanian center that supports high-risk pregnant women.

Krizinio Nestumo Centras recently received 87 new donations through the Global Giving platform, all from Taiwan, project leader Simona Nevieriene wrote in the letter to Chang.

The donations came with such messages as “Love from Taiwan,” “Thanks from Taiwan,” and “Taiwan Loves Lithuania,” the letter showed, adding that donations were still coming.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Wednesday last week urged Lithuania to abide by its “one China” principle, saying Beijing objects to any forms of official exchanges between its diplomatic allies and Taiwan.