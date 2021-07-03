The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a number of amendments that would increase the number of days of paid leave for prenatal checkups, while also allowing both parents to take leave at the same time.
A proposed amendment to Article 15 of the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (兩性工作平等法) would increase the number of days of paid leave for prenatal health checks from five to seven.
The Cabinet also proposed amending Article 19 of the act to allow workers at companies with fewer than 30 employees to ask for more flexible working hours to take care of their children.
At present, only workers at companies with 30 or more employees can make such a request.
The Cabinet also proposed removing Article 22 of the act, which stipulates that an employee cannot apply for parental leave without a “justifiable reason” if his or her spouse is unemployed.
This is intended to ensure that both parents share responsibility for taking care of their child or children, the Cabinet said.
The Executive Yuan also proposed deleting Article 19-2 of the Employment Insurance Act (就業保險法), which stipulates that parents cannot take parental leave at the same time and claim part of their salary for the duration of the leave.
To ensure public servants and military personnel enjoy the same treatment, the Cabinet also proposed amending the Act of Assignment for Officers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官任職條), the Act of Military Service for Volunteer Enlisted Soldiers (志願士兵服役條例), the Insurance Act for Military Personnel (軍人保險條例) and the Civil Servant and Teacher Insurance Act (公教人員保險法).
The proposed amendments still have to be approved by the Legislative Yuan to take effect.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said the proposed measures would provide a better environment for raising children in Taiwan, which is facing a dwindling birthrate, and are part of government policy approved by the Cabinet in May, which earmarked a NT$9.1 billion (US$325.11 million) budget.
A number of policies that did not require legal revisions were approved and took effect on Thursday, including increasing paid parental leave for up to six months before a child reaches the age of three from 60 percent to 80 percent of the person’s insured salary.
Parents are no longer required to opt for six-month blocks of parental leave, but would be able to apply for one to six months off until a child reaches the age of three.
National Health Insurance coverage for infertility treatment, which was only available to low and middle-income married couples, was also expanded to cover all married couples.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
CUTTING AHEAD: Members of the KMT sowed distrust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, causing public hesitancy to be inoculated, only to get the shots themselves, the DPP said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of abusing their “special privileges” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of schedule. DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the KMT had orchestrated a conspiracy campaign. KMT officials misled the public by denigrating the government’s efforts to obtain vaccines, and spread disinformation on the supposed ill effects of COVID-19 jabs to sow fear in society and create distrust in the government, Lo told a briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. “KMT officials spread fabricated news against the AstraZeneca vaccine. They pushed these lies to make people hesitant