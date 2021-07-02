TOURISM
Nordic countries drop curbs
Sweden and Finland have lifted entry restrictions and quarantine requirements for travelers from Taiwan, following similar decisions by other European countries last month. The Swedish government on Wednesday said that, effective immediately, residents of Taiwan would be allowed to visit the country for tourism, overturning a requirement that visitors prove that their trip is for essential or urgent reasons. They would still need to present a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 48 hours of their flight or proof of vaccination against the virus. A seven-day quarantine is only advised for travelers who have recently visited a “high infection-risk” country, as well as COVID-19 tests on the first and fifth day of arrival. Finland on Tuesday announced that residents of Taiwan would from yesterday be allowed to enter the country without a negative virus test report, proof of vaccination or the need to quarantine. The eased restrictions would apply for those who fly in directly or via countries for which Finland has also lifted restrictions. The Taipei Representative Office in Finland said that Taiwanese should confirm with their airline whether a virus test is mandatory before boarding.
EMPLOYMENT
Furloughs increase further
The number of workers on unpaid leave over the past week surged by 3,397 to 13,626, continuing an uptrend amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Ministry of Labor data showed yesterday. The lodging, and food and beverage sectors, as well as the retail and wholesale industries, have been hit hardest by the nationwide level 3 pandemic alert, posting 6,000 furloughs as of Wednesday, the ministry said. An additional 318 firms in the past week started furlough programs, bringing the total to 1,305, it showed. The retail and wholesale industry had the highest number of firms starting unpaid leave programs, at 321, followed by the lodging, and food and beverage sectors with 267, and the service industry with 184, it showed. The lodging, and food and beverage sectors also accounted for the highest number of furloughed workers, at 4,174, followed by the retail and wholesale sectors with 2,087, and the manufacturing sector with 1,952, it showed. Wang Chin-jung (王金蓉), an official in the ministry’s Labor Conditions and Equal Employment Division, said that most of the firms that have furlough programs are small businesses with fewer than 50 workers.
SOCIETY
Careful shopping urged
People buying perishable items online should only buy from reputable sellers, the Consumer Protection Committee said on Monday. People should check whether information about the product name, manufacturer, contents, additives and expiration date are provided, it said. Products should also be inspected immediately after arrival for defects and expiry dates, it added. If there are any problems, the committee advised taking a photograph or recording, and saving the listing or advertisement to use as evidence when reporting the case. The increase in orders has led to shipment delays, posing greater logistical challenges for refrigerated and frozen foods, it added. If a product is damaged due to temperature, buyers should contact the seller to arrange a return, refund or replacement, it said, adding that fresh food products are not covered by the unconditional seven-day return rule stipulated in the Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法). However, the act allows “reasonable” exceptions that would apply for perishable items in case of delivery delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
Eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is from Thursday next week to be expanded, to include unvaccinated people who are part of a priority group and people waiting to receive a second dose of the Moderna shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People in groups 4 to 8 of the CECC’s vaccine priority list would be eligible to receive one of the 1.1 million doses the center is planning to distribute from the end of this month, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is CECC deputy commander, told a news conference. This includes people who have