COVID-19: Influx of people wanting to go to Guam expected

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





More Taiwanese are expected to flock to Guam to participate in its Air Vaccination and Vacation program in the next two months, when the US territory waives quarantine requirements for foreign tourists, Lion Travel said yesterday.

Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero yesterday announced that from Sunday, travelers who present a negative polymerase chain reaction test result conducted within 72 hours of arrival will not be required to undergo quarantine.

As of yesterday, 75.2 percent of adults in Guam were fully vaccinated, Guam government data showed.

Taiwan’s vaccination coverage rate is 8.35 percent.

Prior to the announcement, international travelers who were not fully vaccinated needed to quarantine at their hotels, including those joining the travel and vaccination program, which Guam initiated to revitalize its tourism sector.

Lion Travel general manager Andy Yu (游國珍) said that many Taiwanese have asked the travel agency to book hotels and flights for them as soon as the vaccine tour program became available to international travelers on Tuesday last week.

On Monday, quite a few canceled their reservations after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday last week announced that all arrivals in Taiwan would be quarantined for 14 days in government-run facilities or participating hotels, Yu said.

“However, more requests for flights and hotels started coming in as soon as they heard about Guam’s policy change,” he said.

Previously, the agency only offered a five-day tour package for people joining the program, including direct charter flights from Taipei.

As of yesterday morning, the agency’s five five-day tour groups leaving before July 19 were almost fully booked, with the remaining 60 slots expected to be filled this week.

Given the demand, the agency added three seven-day tours, which are scheduled to leave at the end of this month, Yu said.

The agency is also offering a 22-day tour for people wanting to get two doses of a vaccine, Yu said.

A local company booked the entire charter flight so that its employees can get vaccinated, he said, adding that some families have asked to book small private jets.

“Per the CECC’s instructions, we are only responsible for booking flights and accommodation on behalf of our guests,” Yu said.

As the program is organized by Guam, any medical issue arising from vaccination would have to be settled between travelers and the government there, he said, adding that people need to arrange the vaccinations themselves.