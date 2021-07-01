COVID-19: Collaboration to boost analyses via computing power

By Lo Chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The National Center for High-performance Computing on Monday last week said that a collaboration with US-based Illumina is expected to provide increased capacity for analysis of COVID-19 data.

The collaboration is to utilize Illumina’s COVIDseq Test and provide free analyses until Dec. 31, providing virus monitoring and assisting with vaccine development, the center said.

The center has initiated its Anti-COVID-19 Technology Project and is accepting applications to use the computational, storage and analysis capabilities of Taiwania — its supercomputer, it said.

Capable of processing up to 6,000 samples a day, the project would benefit genetic sequencing laboratories, genetic centers and the pharmaceutical industry with enhanced research and development capabilities, it said.

It would provide increased computational power to run COVID-19 pandemic data analysis and to help predict how the virus might mutate, the center said.

Genetic sequencing is a key tool to monitoring the virus, including new strains, and discovering what strain a person has been infected with, the center said, citing Illumina’s sequencing last year of SARS-CoV-2 and the development of messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines.

Ministry of Science and Technology Minsiter Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said pandemic prevention efforts should be without borders and the collaboration would help Taiwan prevent further spread of the virus.

Center director-general Shepherd Shi (史曉斌) said that the work with Illumina would enable Taiwan to conduct more rapid virus analyses, helping to protect people in Taiwan.