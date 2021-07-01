The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) caucus yesterday said that everyone who arrives in Taiwan should be tested for COVID-19.
Given that the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has already made its way into Taiwan, the government should test all arrivals using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, TPP legislators Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) and Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said, adding that cost should not be made an issue.
“The Novotel [Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel] cluster infection and now the appearance of the Delta variant are evidence that the border is a breach in Taiwan’s pandemic defenses,” Tsai said. “Reports have said that some recent arrivals have left the airport to go into quarantine without the Centers for Disease Control [CDC] or borough wardens being properly updated.”
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan People’s Party
The government had not made necessary improvements to pandemic measures, while it has fined people who simply “expressed facts,” she said.
“The WHO has said that the Delta variant has been reported in 92 countries, but the CDC has only listed seven high-risk countries,” she said. “Arrivals from those countries enter a centralized quarantine facility and undergo an extra PCR test, but all other arrivals can go into standard quarantine and are only given one test the day before their quarantine ends.”
Arrivals entering home quarantine are a potential source of community infections, Tsai said.
Photo: CNA
Airport arrivals have generally not exceeded 2,000 people per day, so the government has the resources to conduct PCR tests on them all, she said.
PCR tests are more accurate than rapid tests, but the CDC has refused to use them because of the higher cost, she said.
“There is no scientific reason not to use PCR tests,” she said. “The CDC is only concerned about the expense of using them, but how can you put a price on people’s lives?”
The costs of an outbreak outweigh those of testing, she said, citing the NT$800 billion (US$28.7 billion) spent on relief packages and the economic impact of closed business.
Chiu said that the government was remiss for not providing minutes from a meeting at which the decision was made to implement reduced quarantine rules for airline staff, which has been linked to the outbreak.
“The government is not willing to admit its mistake, or to make public important information about that policy,” he said. “Now the outbreak is causing losses for farmers in Pingtung County. It is really a shame.”
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
Eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is from Thursday next week to be expanded, to include unvaccinated people who are part of a priority group and people waiting to receive a second dose of the Moderna shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People in groups 4 to 8 of the CECC’s vaccine priority list would be eligible to receive one of the 1.1 million doses the center is planning to distribute from the end of this month, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is CECC deputy commander, told a news conference. This includes people who have