COVID-19: TPP urges blanket testing of arrivals

DELTA FEARS: Legislator Tsai Pi-ru said that a cluster infection in Taoyuan and new variants are evidence that the border is a breach in the nation’s COVID-19 defenses

By Chen Yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) caucus yesterday said that everyone who arrives in Taiwan should be tested for COVID-19.

Given that the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has already made its way into Taiwan, the government should test all arrivals using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, TPP legislators Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) and Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said, adding that cost should not be made an issue.

“The Novotel [Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel] cluster infection and now the appearance of the Delta variant are evidence that the border is a breach in Taiwan’s pandemic defenses,” Tsai said. “Reports have said that some recent arrivals have left the airport to go into quarantine without the Centers for Disease Control [CDC] or borough wardens being properly updated.”

Taiwan People’s Party legislators Chiu Chen-yuan, left, and Tsai Pi-ru hold signs at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan People’s Party

The government had not made necessary improvements to pandemic measures, while it has fined people who simply “expressed facts,” she said.

“The WHO has said that the Delta variant has been reported in 92 countries, but the CDC has only listed seven high-risk countries,” she said. “Arrivals from those countries enter a centralized quarantine facility and undergo an extra PCR test, but all other arrivals can go into standard quarantine and are only given one test the day before their quarantine ends.”

Arrivals entering home quarantine are a potential source of community infections, Tsai said.

Employees of businesses at Far East Mega City in New Taipei City’s Banciao District line up for rapid COVID-19 tests yesterday. The mall was closed for one day for disinfection after a sales assistant tested positive for the virus. Photo: CNA

Airport arrivals have generally not exceeded 2,000 people per day, so the government has the resources to conduct PCR tests on them all, she said.

PCR tests are more accurate than rapid tests, but the CDC has refused to use them because of the higher cost, she said.

“There is no scientific reason not to use PCR tests,” she said. “The CDC is only concerned about the expense of using them, but how can you put a price on people’s lives?”

The costs of an outbreak outweigh those of testing, she said, citing the NT$800 billion (US$28.7 billion) spent on relief packages and the economic impact of closed business.

Chiu said that the government was remiss for not providing minutes from a meeting at which the decision was made to implement reduced quarantine rules for airline staff, which has been linked to the outbreak.

“The government is not willing to admit its mistake, or to make public important information about that policy,” he said. “Now the outbreak is causing losses for farmers in Pingtung County. It is really a shame.”