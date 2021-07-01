Ministry streamlines passport application process

Staff writer, with CNA





Starting today, Taiwanese do not need to present a hard copy of their household registration to apply for a passport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Passport applicants were previously required to bring photographs, their national identification card and a certified copy of their household registration.

However, applicants can now access an online platform called MyData (數位服務個人化平臺) to apply for a digital version of their household registration information and use that for their application, the ministry said in a statement.

Built by the National Development Council, the MyData platform gives people one-stop access to their personal data held by the government and the right to send them to third parties for household registration, national health insurance and other services.

After verifying their identity on MyData, people can download their household registration information to a corresponding barcode and store it in their smartphone, the ministry said.

They can then take the barcode to the Bureau of Consular Affairs headquarters in Taipei or one of its four branches and show it to staff when filing a passport application, it said.

The barcode is valid for a limited time and can only be used by people applying for their own passport or on behalf of a minor.

For more information, people can check the bureau’s Web site at www.boca.gov.tw, or call 2343-2807 ext. 8. For the MyData platform, they can log on to mydata.nat.gov.tw, or call 0800-009-868.