Absentee voting vital in pandemic times, Chu says

CHANGING THE RULES: Cybersecurity is a challenge and opinions differ on whether it should be in the form of electronic or in-person voting, the DPP said

By Lin Liang-sheng and Chien Hui-ju / Staff reporters





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has long promoted absentee voting, which has become even more important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said yesterday.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) is holding a meeting tomorrow to decide whether the referendum vote scheduled for Aug. 28 should be postponed.

Speaking after a meeting of the KMT caucus, Chu said that the party has since 2013 advocated absentee voting, but the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has consistently blocked it.

Disease prevention measures have become the new norm because of the pandemic, he said.

To protect the nation’s democracy, the government should promote absentee voting to allow citizens at home and abroad to express their opinion through absentee ballots, he added.

Absentee voting would allow Taiwanese abroad to save on transportation and avoid the risk of catching the virus, he said, adding that under current regulations, returnees would have to undergo home isolation and self-health management before visiting a polling station.

Up to 115 countries have adopted absentee voting, including Japan and South Korea, and the DPP has no more reason to block it, he said.

Whether it is the referendum scheduled next month or the local elections next year, the government should start promoting absentee voting to protect the public’s rights, he said.

The Taiwan People’s Party also backs absentee voting, while calling for a postponement of next month’s referendum and promoting electronic voting.

The DPP caucus yesterday said that absentee voting remains controversial, while conceding that the CEC should consider how the pandemic could create problems for voting.

Whether the referendum should be postponed is the CEC’s decision, DPP caucus official Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said.

As for absentee voting, allowing Republic of China citizens from different parts of the world to cast their vote remotely remains controversial, Liu said.

The central and local governments also have differing opinions on whether absentee voting should take the form of an e-vote or voting at a polling station, she added.

Another challenge is cybersecurity, as China steps up its cognitive warfare against Taiwan and could try to disrupt e-voting, she said.

Even if the government adopted absentee voting, local governments, including those governed by KMT mayors and commissioners, should consider how they would support or arrange for voting by people from other cities or counties, DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said.

After what happened at the US elections last year, many have questioned if electronic and postal voting might be susceptible to hacking, which could be an even more serious problem in Taiwan, he said.

Casting a ballot in person at a polling station is still the safest way in Taiwan, he said.