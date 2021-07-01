Official forced to return from Macau

Staff writer, with CNA





The acting representative to Macau has been forced to return home after the Macau government refused to grant him a visa extension, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Monday.

Chen Chia-hung (陳佳鴻) was not granted a visa extension because he refused to sign an affidavit recognizing Beijing’s “one China” principle, and he returned to Taiwan on Sunday, the day his visa expired, the MAC said in a statement.

With Chen’s departure, only four staff members remain at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Macau, although the office will continue to operate, the MAC said.

Pro-Beijing individuals protested in front of TECO, which reflects an attitude of “disrespect and unfriendliness held by the government and people of Macau toward Taiwan,” the council said in the statement.

The future of the Taiwanese office is uncertain, and the government is preparing for all possible contingencies to protect the rights of Taiwanese, it said.

The same situation played out in Hong Kong earlier last month.

Seven Taiwanese officials at TECO Hong Kong were forced to return home on June 20 because Hong Kong authorities rejected their applications for visa extensions, as the officials refused to sign an affidavit recognizing the “one China” principle.

Only one Taiwanese official, whose visa expires this month, remains at the office.

Hong Kong closed its representative office in Taiwan in May, accusing Taiwan of “offering assistance to violent protesters and people who tried to shatter Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

Macau followed suit on June 19, citing Taiwan’s refusal to issue visa extensions to its officials.

The council said at the time that the move was meant to counter Macau’s “unreasonable political requests” imposed on Taiwanese officials stationed in the territory.