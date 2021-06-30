Mangoes promoted to counter rumors

By Chiu Chih-jou and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Council of Agriculture yesterday announced a mango promotion to counter false rumors that people can contract COVID-19 from the fruit.

The nation every year in the summer produces about 174,000 tonnes of mangoes on 13,650 hectares of land, chiefly in Pingtung County.

However, since the nation’s first domestic cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 were announced in the county last week, some hesitancy around buying mangoes has emerged, the council said.

From left, Agriculture and Food Agency Director-General Hu Jong-i, Deputy Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Tien-shou and Department of International Affairs Director Lin Chia-jung encourage people to purchase local mangoes at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture

The pattern is reminiscent of the drop off in grape purchases following a COVID-19 outbreak last month in Changhua County linked to grape sellers who traveled to Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華).

There is no evidence COVID-19 can be contracted from agricultural produce or packaging, Agriculture and Food Agency Director-General Hu Jong-i (胡忠一) told an online news conference.

The real dangers are “viral rumors,” he said, adding that it would be a shame for a year’s worth of hard work to be harmed by a false rumor.

Yet there are also many people who are attempting to negate the rumor by buying mangoes, he added.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has made exporting mangoes difficult, the council has launched a promotional campaign to encourage domestic consumption of the fruit.

From today, 15 online stores are to offer all of the varieties of Taiwanese mangoes, including the popular Irwin (愛文), creamy “summer snow” (夏雪), reddish “honey snow” (蜜雪) with low fiber content and the large Jinhuang (金煌), the council said.

People can search online for “Taiwan carnival” (台灣嘉年華) to find a participating store, it said.

People who purchase at least NT$500 of mangoes would receive a NT$50 coupon, reward points or discounts, the council said.

Invoices would also be entered in a weekly drawing to win home appliances and pineapple gift bags, it said.

Every Thursday at 8pm on the council’s Facebook page, an Internet celebrity is to livestream a new way to eat mango, it added.

This year’s mangoes are smaller than normal due to a drought from March to last month, but are sweeter than last year, the council said.