COVID-19: Taichung temples prep for festival hoping virus eases

By Ou Su-mei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Temples in Taichung are hedging their bets in organizing this year’s Ghost Festival amid uncertainty over whether a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be eased in time for the religious event to take place.

Last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) extended the level 3 pandemic alert to July 12. The restrictions include a ban on religious gatherings.

The Ghost Festival, which is the 15th day of the seven month of the Lunar calendar, falls on Aug. 23 this year.

A religious ceremony held by Taichung’s Dajia Jenn Lann Temple for the Ghost Festival is pictured in an undated photograph. As the COVID-19 alert remains at level 3, it is still unknown whether temples across Taiwan would be able to hold the ceremony for this year’s Ghost Festival on Aug. 22. Photo courtesy of Dajia Jenn Lann Temple

Tsai Jui-chung (蔡瑞忠), chairman of Tanshueiting Guangyinma Temple in the city’s Tanzih District (潭子), said that the temple typically sets up more than 1,000 tables for offerings from the faithful on the Ghost Festival.

Although fewer people have reserved tables this year, it needed to begin preparing for the festival on the assumption that the restrictions would be lifted, or it would not be ready, he said.

As a result, the temple has added a clause in its festival contracts for this year to limit its liability if the CECC does not lift the restrictions, Tsai added.

If the temple was forced to cancel, the sacrificial offerings would be placed in storage for later use, he said, adding that the temple has opened an online store that sells sacrificial offerings.

Wu Sheng-lung, (吳勝隆) chairman of Zihyunyan Temple in Cingshuei (清水), said that the district’s boroughs rotate the responsibility of purchasing supplies for the Ghost Festival, so the temple is not worried about that aspect of the planning.

However, an event marking the birthday of the temple’s patron goddess, Guanyin, is scheduled to take place on July 12, which would obviously be affected by the restrictions, he said.

In response to the outbreak, Fengyuan Ciji Temple is introducing an online system on Saturday next week that would allow people to reserve sacrificial offerings for the festival, a spokesperson said, adding that food items would be packaged offsite by a contractor to avoid the risk of community spread.

Da Jia Jhen Lan Temple said that it would reduce the number of priests and temple workers in line with the CECC’s guidelines if the level 3 pandemic alert remains in place during the Ghost Festival.