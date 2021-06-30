Temples in Taichung are hedging their bets in organizing this year’s Ghost Festival amid uncertainty over whether a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be eased in time for the religious event to take place.
Last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) extended the level 3 pandemic alert to July 12. The restrictions include a ban on religious gatherings.
The Ghost Festival, which is the 15th day of the seven month of the Lunar calendar, falls on Aug. 23 this year.
Photo courtesy of Dajia Jenn Lann Temple
Tsai Jui-chung (蔡瑞忠), chairman of Tanshueiting Guangyinma Temple in the city’s Tanzih District (潭子), said that the temple typically sets up more than 1,000 tables for offerings from the faithful on the Ghost Festival.
Although fewer people have reserved tables this year, it needed to begin preparing for the festival on the assumption that the restrictions would be lifted, or it would not be ready, he said.
As a result, the temple has added a clause in its festival contracts for this year to limit its liability if the CECC does not lift the restrictions, Tsai added.
If the temple was forced to cancel, the sacrificial offerings would be placed in storage for later use, he said, adding that the temple has opened an online store that sells sacrificial offerings.
Wu Sheng-lung, (吳勝隆) chairman of Zihyunyan Temple in Cingshuei (清水), said that the district’s boroughs rotate the responsibility of purchasing supplies for the Ghost Festival, so the temple is not worried about that aspect of the planning.
However, an event marking the birthday of the temple’s patron goddess, Guanyin, is scheduled to take place on July 12, which would obviously be affected by the restrictions, he said.
In response to the outbreak, Fengyuan Ciji Temple is introducing an online system on Saturday next week that would allow people to reserve sacrificial offerings for the festival, a spokesperson said, adding that food items would be packaged offsite by a contractor to avoid the risk of community spread.
Da Jia Jhen Lan Temple said that it would reduce the number of priests and temple workers in line with the CECC’s guidelines if the level 3 pandemic alert remains in place during the Ghost Festival.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate. The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response. Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan yesterday said that it plans to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. The Control Yuan said that its investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). It would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, it said, adding that it would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is