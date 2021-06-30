COVID-19: Ex-VP Chen says shots come first

‘A RACE AGAINST TIME’: Former vice president Chen Chien-jen, who is an epidemiologist, said that the goal is to elevate the vaccination rate to beat a mutating virus

Taiwan’s most important task at the moment is to obtain a large quantity of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the shortest time and to vaccinate a majority of the population as quickly as possible, former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday.

Chen, who is an epidemiologist and was minister of health and welfare during the 2003 SARS outbreak, wrote the remarks on Facebook, saying that the nation is facing “a race against time to boost COVID-19 vaccinations in Taiwan to counter the continual mutation of the virus.”

The WHO on May 31 listed the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant as a variant of concern, along with the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants.

The variants continue to wreak havoc in countries around the world, Chen said, adding that the Delta variant has led to a rise in COVID-19 infections in the UK and Israel, even though the countries have vaccination rates of about 65 percent.

In the UK, 99 percent of those infected this month were found to have contracted the Delta variant, Chen said.

This month in Pingtung County, people in an infection cluster were found to have contracted the Delta variant, which is 40 to 60 percent more easily transmitted than the Alpha variant, he added.

Out of 10 countries, Taiwan was ranked the second-lowest in terms of cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases per 1 million people and third-lowest in terms of cumulative confirmed deaths per 1 million people, Chen said, citing a study of the effects of the pandemic conducted by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

However, Taiwan’s fatality rate was 4.3 percent, the highest out of the 10 countries in the study, he said.

The reason for the high fatality rate might be that a large percentage of those infected were elderly people or that COVID-19 patients were unable to receive adequate healthcare due to the sudden spike in cases, Chen said.

Because of the delay in obtaining vaccine doses, Taiwan’s vaccination rate is only 7.7 percent, the lowest of the 10 countries in the Johns Hopkins study, Chen said.

“Although vaccines offer less protection against asymptomatic or mild infections in people who contract the Delta variant, they are more than 90 percent effective in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalization,” he said.

“Given the urgency, many countries have granted emergency use authorization [EUA] for vaccines in the middle of phase 3 clinical trials as long as their efficacy and safety were shown in the phase 2 trials... The goal is to quickly elevate the vaccine coverage rate,” he said.

“The earlier people get vaccinated, the more capable we are to block the spread of virus, which would in turn lower the chance of new variants emerging,” he added.

The Taiwan People’s Party said that the government should not grant EUAs for COVID-19 vaccines developed locally by Medigen Vaccine Biologics and United Biomedical Asia, unless the results of phase 3 clinical trials show that they are effective and safe.

“We should try every means possible to procure vaccines from overseas so that domestic vaccine developers have time for further study. Administering these local vaccines now would only hinder the firms’ growth and make Taiwanese the guinea pigs of Medigen and United Biomedical,” the party said.