A new government policy aimed at boosting the birthrate takes effect next month.
The policy increases the number of prenatal checkups covered by National Health Insurance (NHI) and revises parental leave regulations.
The policy, which the Cabinet approved last month, earmarks NT$9.1 billion (US$326.1 million) for incentives such as NHI coverage for up to 14 prenatal health checks, instead of 10, and a maximum of seven days paid leave for such visits, compared with five.
Under the plan, the amount paid during parental leave, for up to six months before a child turns three years old, increases from 60 to 80 percent of the parent’s insured salary, payable through national employment insurance.
Regulations pertaining to unpaid parental leave has also been revised. Parents would no longer be required to use six-month blocks of leave, but can instead apply for one to six months off, until a child turn three years old.
As part of the government’s efforts to boost Taiwan’s low birthrate, it is also to expand NHI coverage for fertility treatments, which currently only extends to low and middle-income married couples.
Starting next month, married couples at all income levels would be eligible for NHI coverage of up to NT$100,000 for their first fertility treatment and NT$60,000 for any subsequent treatments.
Some conditions include an age limit of 45 for the wife, and a requirement that at least one partner in the marriage be Taiwanese.
