The Ministry of Education (MOE) has recommended several actions students and parents can take to stay healthy during COVID-19 restrictions.
Since May 19, schools at all levels have been ordered to suspend in-person instruction and move to online learning as part of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
As the COVID-19 situation has evolved and some parents are working from home while their children study online, families have become important places for the promotion of health, the K-12 Education Administration said on Saturday.
The agency listed seven strategies for maintaining healthy lifestyles aimed at boosting physical and mental health that students and parents can use at home, it said.
One is maintaining a balanced diet consisting of fruits and vegetables, and avoiding sugary foods and drinks, it said.
People should seek to do 120 minutes of physical activity per day, it said, adding that they could take advantage of courtyards, rooftops, balconies or corridors in their buildings, while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
Besides brushing their teeth after meals and before sleep, people could use toothpaste with a fluoride concentration above 1,000 parts per million to reduce the amount of bacteria in their mouths and to lower their chances of developing upper respiratory tract infections, the agency said.
To protect their vision, people can install software to remind them to take 10-minute breaks for every 30 minutes of screen time, it said.
The COVID-19 alert offers a good opportunity to stay away from tobacco, as taking off one’s mask to smoke not only puts the individual at greater risk of infection, but the second-hand smoke could also put their family’s health at risk, the agency said.
Children, who are being exposed to more information online while staying at home, should use the Internet in a safe and healthy manner, and beware potential “traps,” it said.
While staying at home, people should not neglect a regular daily routine with adequate rest and sleep, the agency said.
An appropriate amount of time should be spent on leisure activities to increase emotional stability, it added.
The health of children is key during the outbreak, the agency said.
More information on maintaining children’s physical and mental health can be found on the Health Promoting School’s Web site (hps.hphe.ntnu.edu.tw), it said.
