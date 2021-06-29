Inconsistencies in the central government’s quarantine policies for arrivals to the nation have created “chaos,” the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
KMT spokesman Chen Wei-chieh (陳偉杰) made the remarks in a Facebook post on a page shared by all five of the party’s spokespeople.
The government on Sunday changed the policy for international arrivals following the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in local communities. All passengers must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, and are prohibited from isolating at home.
Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Councilor Chen Wei-chieh
As part of the policy, people returning from seven “high-risk countries” must quarantine in centralized facilities at the expense of the government, while travelers arriving from elsewhere would have to stay at a quarantine hotel at their own expense.
“As the new system was implemented in a hurry and different treatments were adopted, this has caused chaos,” Chen said.
Quarantine for people entering the nation should be treated equally, said Chen, who is also a New Taipei City councilor representing Shihmen (石門), Sanjhih (三芝), Tamsui (淡水) and Bali (八里) districts.
The adoption of different approaches and a lack of supporting measures was “not only extremely unfair, but the occurrence of much chaos can also be imagined,” he said.
Chen questioned the criteria used by the central government to “list only seven high-risk countries,” which the Central Epidemic Command Center identified as Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Peru and the UK.
The Delta variant of the disease has spread to 92 countries, he said.
In the US, the Delta variant has accounted for more than 20 percent of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, he said, adding that the figure was rising.
It represented 17 percent of recent COVID-19 cases in Italy, while Sydney has been placed under a two-week lockdown due to a Delta outbreak, and Malaysia has extended a nationwide lockdown indefinitely, he added.
He asked why those countries were not included in the government-funded quarantine scheme.
He also asked whether quarantined travelers should receive follow-up screenings for COVID-19 after their 14-day isolation ends, citing past cases of people initially testing negative for the disease, before later testing positive.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) has repeatedly called for the universal screening of inbound travelers, but a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator denounced it, saying that the KMT were acting as “false prophets,” Chen said, referring to a comment DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) made on Facebook on Sunday.
Chen said that the DPP was failing to realize its errors, adding that it has cost lives, and urged the party to apologize.
