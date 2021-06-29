COVID-19: Reports of domestic abuse spike, chiefly concerning seniors

By Tsai Ya-hua and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Reports of domestic abuse in Taipei have increased this year, especially those involving elderly people, city officials said on Sunday, attributing the trend to conflicts arising from a level 3 COVID-19 alert.

In the first five months of this year, reports of domestic abuse rose 9.1 percent to 7,397 from 6,781 in the same period last year, Taipei City Center for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault data showed.

Last month alone, reports increased 5.4 percent to 1,591 from 1,510 a year earlier. These were led by reports of offenses against elderly people, which climbed 17.5 percent annually.

Many older people are being kept at home by their families, as the risks associated with COVID-19 are higher for them than other groups, center director Chen Sue-chuan (陳淑娟) said.

Arguments about going out have resulted in reports called in by older people saying they are being held at home against their will by their adult children, who in some cases even forbid them from taking out the garbage, Chen said.

Some neighbors also report suspected domestic abuse after hearing heated arguments, she added.

Most worrisome are the cases involving bedridden seniors, whose adult children have suddenly found themselves responsible for their care following the suspension of many welfare services, Chen said.

These people are now having to balance their work with caring for the elderly and children, aggravating their stress levels and easily resulting in oversights and even psychological abuse, she said.

The center has also received several reports of malnutrition caused by misunderstandings by new caregivers, Chen added.

As some adult children do not know they need to mash food and cut it into smaller pieces so that it is edible for their parents, the caregivers just take the food away when it is not eaten, she said.

If left long enough, their health deteriorates due to malnutrition, which can be particularly fatal to elderly people, she said.

They are then sent to hospital for treatment, where doctors report elder abuse, she added.

If caregivers find their responsibilities too difficult to handle alone, they should find help as soon as possible, Chen said.

One avenue is through the center, which can arrange for experienced caregivers to teach skills and provide dietary advice over videoconference, she said.

On the other hand, reports of child abuse have declined, as remote learning has reduced contact with teachers and school staff, Chen said.

However, figures from this month indicate a gradual return to regular numbers, even increasing 3 percent from June last year, she added.

One trend worth noting is an increase in violence toward parents, Chen said.

Without anywhere to go, many children redirect their emotional outbursts at their parents, who are often at a loss about how to handle the situation, she said.

Chen recommended that parents facing such outbursts take a deep breath and leave the house to ease tempers and reduce parent-child conflict.