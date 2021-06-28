COVID-19: Shoppers urged not to touch, smell produce at stores

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer





Grocery shoppers can reduce their risk of catching COVID-19 by not smelling or touching vegetables, a toxicologist said in the wake of a cluster infection at Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp.

Hand hygiene is important, because the novel coronavirus can survive on fruits and vegetables for up to 48 hours, Chung Christian University associate professor Chao Ming-wei (招名威) said on Facebook on Monday last week.

Shoppers should not smell fruits, as the virus could be inhaled and it could spread through the respiratory system, he said.

People shop at a supermarket in Taipei on June 8. Photo: CNA

Although the virus is believed to spread through surfaces in just 5 percent of cases, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth does lower the risk of infection, he added.

Shoppers should wear a mask and gloves, use hand sanitizer and wash their hands thoroughly when they return home, he said, adding that produce should be washed and cooked thoroughly before eating.

Separately, New Taipei City-based pediatrician Wang Ya-chi (王雅琪) said on Facebook that previous research might have overestimated the virulence of coronaviruses on surfaces.

Studies from last year suggest that the virus could survive for days on plastic, stainless steel and banknotes, but the researchers did not simulate real-life ventilation, heat and humidity in their laboratory tests, she said.

A study conducted in Israel and published in The Lancet had found that viruses collected from the personal effects and furniture of confirmed cases did not infect cells under laboratory conditions, suggesting that they are less active, she said.

Citing the study’s authors, Wang said that viral spread through surfaces on which an infected person did not directly cough or sneeze in one to two hours before contact is likely to be small.

The virus mainly spreads to the respiratory system via aerosol droplets, she said, adding that ordering delivery or take-out food is safe as long people wash their hands after handling packages.

People concerned about infection risk can sterilize delivery packages with alcohol and wait for it to dry before opening them, she said.

Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and observing social distancing remain the most effective ways to mitigate COVID-19 infection risks, she said.