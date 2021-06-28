COVID-19: Pet adoption rates, plant sales surge amid outbreak

By Hsu Cho-hsun, Yeh Yung-chien and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Pet adoption rates and plant sales have surged amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert as people seek companionship and ways to occupy themselves at home.

The Taoyuan Animal Protection Office on Friday said its pet adoption rate has reached 88 percent this month, a 10 percent increase from a year earlier.

It has launched an online promotion to encourage pet adoption, it said.

A puppy is pictured in Taoyuan on Friday. Photo: Hsu Chuo-hsun, Taipei Times

A recent adopter, surnamed Huang (黃), said the presence of a pet for a white-collar worker living alone is a great boon and helps alleviate the sense of loneliness.

Office Director Wang Te-chi (王得吉) said that while the office compound remains off-limits to the public during the alert, Taoyuan residents or those living in other cities can visit the office’s Web site, or Instagram or Facebook account to look for pets that they think would be a great match for them.

People who want to adopt a pet need to notify the office of the animal’s code number and agree with the procedures, he said.

After the procedures are completed, the aspiring pet owners need to schedule a date to pick up their new family member, he said.

All pandemic prevention measures — wearing a mask, going through temperature measurements and social distancing — would apply to people arriving to pick up their pets, he said.

Separately, a plant shop owner in Pingtung County, surnamed Liu (劉), said that people are increasingly cultivating a green thumb amid the outbreak and are purchasing smaller-sized potted plants.

Growing plants and buying potted plants used to be more popular among older people, but online shopping and door-to-door delivery have led to an increase in the number of younger people willing to cultivate plants, he said.

Most of the plants that are seeing an increase in sales, including the Swiss cheese plant, succulents such as cacti, and the yew plum pine, are easy to care for and relatively cheap, he said.

Liu said sales of the Swiss cheese plant has increased threefold to fourfold during the alert period, adding: “The trends of the stay-at-home economy is almost as unpredictable as the pandemic itself.”