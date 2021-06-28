COVID-19: Dual shots urged against Delta variant

MORE INFECTIOUS: Vaccination coverage needs to reach 83 percent to achieve herd immunity against the Delta variant, compared with 75 percent for Alpha

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





At least two vaccine doses are needed to protect against the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, a physician at Taichung Veterans General Hospital said on Saturday as Pingtung County battles an outbreak of the variant.

The Delta variant is worrisome because it is 60 percent more transmissible than the dominant Alpha variant, the hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases head Liu Po-yu (劉伯瑜) said.

While each person infected with the Alpha variant infects four others on average, people with the Delta variant infect six people, representing an effective reproduction number (Rt) of six, Liu added.

Taichung Veterans General Hospital Department of Infectious Diseases doctor Liu Po-yu presents information about the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Taichung on Saturday. Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

The Delta variant spreads more easily due to mutations to the virus’ spike proteins that allow it to bind more efficiently to a host cell, he said.

The variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant strain worldwide, and has already resulted in a further mutation called Delta Plus, which might be even better at evading immunity, he said.

The main symptoms associated with Delta are a fever, sore throat, headache and other upper respiratory symptoms similar to a severe cold, he said.

However, loss of taste and smell are not associated with Delta, which could make it more difficult to identify, he added.

To protect against the spread of the dangerous new variant, Taiwan must expand its vaccine coverage, Liu said.

Experts recommend vaccination coverage of 75 percent to achieve herd immunity against Alpha, but adjusting for the Delta variant, the recommendation is now as high as 83 percent, he said.

For example, Israel loosened restrictions after vaccinating about 56 percent of its population, but reimposed mask mandates a few days ago after seeing an uptick in cases likely linked to the Delta variant, he added.

Research by Public Health England shows that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are more than 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations after two doses, even against Delta, Liu said.

This falls to 30 to 50 percent after only one dose, he added.

Taiwan is in a “very dangerous” situation and must do everything in its power to stop the Delta variant from spreading, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital deputy superintendent Chiu Cheng-hsun (邱政洵) said.

The cases in Pingtung County’s Fangshan Township (枋山) did not meet for long and had low cycle threshold values, meaning they are likely more infectious, he said.

“Sixty percent of people in the UK have received two vaccine doses, and the immunization rate in Israel is also very high, but both are now facing outbreaks due to the Delta variant,” Chiu said.

Regardless, the best tools for fighting the virus are wearing a mask, washing hands and not touching your face, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said.

Furthermore, the Rt value is not fixed and can be lowered through preventive measures, he added.

Residents in areas affected by Delta are advised to stay at home and reduce contacts, he said, adding that measures cannot be relaxed, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Additional reporting by Wu Liang-yi and Yang Yuan-ting