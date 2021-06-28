Chicken essence job helps inmates plan for after jail

Several inmates at Tainan’s Mingde Minimum Security Prison have expressed a desire to work in the food processing industry after they leave prison, saying that they have been inspired by the facility’s production and marketing of chicken essence.

The prison last month established a factory to produce the chicken-broth-based food supplement, using animals raised on site and machines donated by Lung Feng Co, the Ministry of Justice said.

The prison uses free-range chickens that are four months old for its chicken essence, which is rich in protein and contains no preservatives, it said.

Chickens raised by inmates at Tainan’s Mingde Minimum Security Prison scratch around on the prison’s grounds on June 10. Screen grab from the Ministry of Justice Web site

One inmate, who gave his name as A-hsiao (阿孝), said that he has learned much from working at the factory and is considering entering the food processing industry after leaving prison.

“I never thought I would be so interested in the field,” he said.

While visits by family members have been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, A-hsiao said he hopes that the quality of the chicken essence reflects the emotions he puts into making it — his yearning to see his family again and to open a new page in life.

The ministry said that it is expanding programs to help inmates learn skills that might help them reintegrate into society.

This includes cooperation with civic and welfare groups to promote products made by inmates, it added.

The products are available on its Web site, the ministry said, adding that buying them is a good way to help inmates return to society.