The Control Yuan on Friday said it is considering an investigation of migrant workers’ labor conditions in Miaoli County after factory workers’ dorms became hot spots for the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan.
Control Yuan members Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) and Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) have requested the authority to investigate the Ministry of Labor for potential regulatory failures regarding the county’s COVID-19 outbreak, they said in a news release.
In 2018, the Control Yuan found that migrant workers’ dorms were overcrowded, unsanitary and possible sources of transmittable diseases, putting residents and the public at risk, they said.
In April last year, the ministry announced new employer guidelines to address concerns over workers’ living conditions amid the pandemic, but it remains unclear whether the ministry took action to ensure that the guidelines were followed, they said.
Last month, a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the Jhunan Science Park (竹南科學園區) in Miaoli County.
Afterward, restrictions were placed on shift sizes and migrant workers’ movements, but workers reportedly continued to live in cramped rooms that housed 20 or more at a time, they said.
The ministry’s regulations for migrant workers’ dorms specify a minimum floor space per resident, but do not specify how to arrange the space, they said.
The relocation of workers might have had no effect on the spread of the virus, while violating their right to privacy, they said.
The ministry must explain what public health protocols have been implemented in the dorms and how the workers’ rights are being safeguarded the new guidelines were issued last year, they said.
The ministry must specify accountability mechanisms for employers and brokers, they added.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they
About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate. The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response. Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed