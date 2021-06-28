Probe mulled over virus spread at migrants’ dorms

By Chen Yun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Control Yuan on Friday said it is considering an investigation of migrant workers’ labor conditions in Miaoli County after factory workers’ dorms became hot spots for the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan.

Control Yuan members Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) and Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) have requested the authority to investigate the Ministry of Labor for potential regulatory failures regarding the county’s COVID-19 outbreak, they said in a news release.

In 2018, the Control Yuan found that migrant workers’ dorms were overcrowded, unsanitary and possible sources of transmittable diseases, putting residents and the public at risk, they said.

In April last year, the ministry announced new employer guidelines to address concerns over workers’ living conditions amid the pandemic, but it remains unclear whether the ministry took action to ensure that the guidelines were followed, they said.

Last month, a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the Jhunan Science Park (竹南科學園區) in Miaoli County.

Afterward, restrictions were placed on shift sizes and migrant workers’ movements, but workers reportedly continued to live in cramped rooms that housed 20 or more at a time, they said.

The ministry’s regulations for migrant workers’ dorms specify a minimum floor space per resident, but do not specify how to arrange the space, they said.

The relocation of workers might have had no effect on the spread of the virus, while violating their right to privacy, they said.

The ministry must explain what public health protocols have been implemented in the dorms and how the workers’ rights are being safeguarded the new guidelines were issued last year, they said.

The ministry must specify accountability mechanisms for employers and brokers, they added.