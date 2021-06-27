COVID-19: ‘Coronasomnia’ most prevalent among women, doctor says

By Lin Hui-chin and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The COVID-19 pandemic is causing more stress-induced insomnia, especially among women, a survey showed on Monday, as a psychiatrist recommended maintaining a regular sleep schedule to help stave off “coronasomnia.”

The online survey on pandemic anxieties was held by the Taiwan Institute of Psychotherapy from May 20 to Wednesday last week.

Among the 5,064 valid responses, people who had contact with a person infected with COVID-19 or travel history in a high-risk area reported greater stress and more intense emotional reactions, institute executive director Wang Hao-wei (王浩威) said.

They also expressed fears that family members would be subjected to societal judgement, uncertainty about the future and relative dissatisfaction with life, Wang said.

These respondents said that they were unable to relax, and often felt scared and irritable, with some cases even developing physiological symptoms such as heart palpitations and insomnia, the survey showed.

Women reported being more strongly affected than men, which is consistent with studies from other countries, Wang said.

Apart from being more emotionally expressive, women are also more likely to have multiple responsibilities, including work, household chores and caring for children, he said.

Adding the additional stressor of the pandemic would naturally have a greater physical and psychological effect on women, Wang added.

“Coronasomnia” has been on the rise worldwide since the pandemic began, Wang said, citing a study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

In the study, 56 percent of respondents said that the pandemic had affected their sleep, rising to about 70 percent among those aged 35 to 44, he said.

Their sleep troubles were caused by blurred delineations between work and rest, less time spent outside, and greater use of electronic devices, which have disrupted people’s daily rhythms and internal clock, he said.

The best way to reverse the effect is to maintain a regular schedule, even while working from home, Wang said.

This could include exercising more indoors during the day and reducing caffeine intake late in the day, he said.

Wang said that having a nightcap is fine, but recommended against relying on alcohol to fall asleep.

If sleep is elusive, people should get out of bed and do some relaxing activities until fatigue sets in, he said.

To help people better cope with life under the pandemic, the institute is collaborating with the Line messaging app to offer regular livestreams with therapists and other experts.

Starting at 4pm every Monday through Friday for the next three weeks, therapists are to give a talk for 25 minutes on different topics about life and relationships during the pandemic, followed by a 25-minute question-and-answer session.

Those interested in attending can add the Line ID @psychetip. Videos of the talks are to be posted online after 10 days.