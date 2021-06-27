COVID-19: People with dementia need vaccine priority, advocates say

By Lo Chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Most Taiwanese with dementia do not meet the requirements for COVID-19 vaccination priority group 5, the Taiwan Alzheimer’s Disease Association said on Wednesday, urging the Central Epidemic Command Center to include them.

Only 43,000 people, or 14.4 percent of Taiwanese with dementia, meet the requirements for vaccination, while another 257,000 people — including those with early-onset dementia, a condition that that occurs in people younger than 65 — are not eligible, because they do not receive the kind of long-term medical care that would include them in group 5, the association said.

Of those who are ineligible, about 70,000 receive care at 589 public facilities nationwide, it added.

Moreover, there are about 90,000 people with dementia below the age of 75, the threshold for inclusion in priority group 6, the association said.

Of those, 10,000 are younger than 65, which also makes them ineligible for group 8, it added.

“Unfortunately, despite being comparatively young, some of these dementia patients have rapidly deteriorating conditions,” it said.

The association said it has asked the CECC to accept applications for vaccination from people with dementia or disabilities at public dementia-care centers.

The centers could then provide local health authorities with lists, it said.

Those who care for people with dementia at home should also be included in a priority group, it added.

“Being stuck indoors due to the level 3 COVID-19 alert has noticeably worsened the degenerative effects of dementia for many people,” association secretary-general Tang Li-yu (湯麗玉) said. “This has also increased the burden on family members.”

The CECC should include people with dementia in the vaccination schedule to lower the risk of infection for themselves and family members, she said.