Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmaker Chang Hsien-yao (張顯耀) and a Kaohsiung hospital have been fined for contraventions of the vaccination priority guidelines, Kaohsiung health authorities said yesterday.
Chang was fined NT$15,000 and E-Da Hospital, which is owned by E United Group, was fined NT$300,000 for on May 28 giving Chang a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said.
The hospital believed that Chang was eligible to get vaccinated because he is employed by E United Group to manage its dealings in China and coordinates its disease prevention efforts, the department said.
Chang was given the vaccine because he is at risk of contracting the virus while visiting the hospital and being in close contact with medical staff on behalf of E United Group, the department said, citing the hospital.
However, the health department was unable to reach Chang, and the hospital failed to present any proof of Chang’s employment or frequent visits to its premises, the department said.
As a result, the hospital and Chang were fined for contravening the vaccination priority guidelines, it said.
Social media users earlier on Friday criticized Chang’s “duplicity and hypocrisy,” as he had written on Facebook that “Taiwan is picking up the AstraZeneca that doses Japan does not want.”
Chang wrote that Taiwan is a “vaccine beggar” and “vaccine refugee.”
Democratic Progressive Party spokesman Liu Kang-yen (劉康彥) said that Chang’s remarks were typical for a certain kind of member of the public who decries Taiwan’s vaccine procurement efforts and questions the jabs’ efficacy, but uses their privilege to secretly get vaccinated.
The episode is the latest in a series of vaccination controversies amid Taiwan’s vaccine shortage.
On Thursday, a hospital was fined NT$300,000 for administering COVID-19 vaccines to former vice president Lien Chan (連戰) and his wife, as well as to eight volunteers at the hospital who are ineligible for vaccination.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
