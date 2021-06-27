COVID-19: Tsai thanks Tzu Chi for vaccine effort

By Wang Chun-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Central Epidemic Command Center would consider the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation’s request to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the government, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Tsai wrote on Facebook that she had spoken via video conference with foundation Dharma Master Cheng Yen (證嚴法師), thanking her for the foundation’s efforts.

Tsai’s comments came after the foundation earlier yesterday in a statement asked the Presidential Office to support its vaccine procurement bid.

Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation Dharma Master Cheng Yen, left, holds a video conference in Hualien County yesterday with President Tsai Ing-wen about the foundation’s quest to purchase COVID-19 vaccines. Photo courtesty of the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation

Following Tsai’s Facebook post, the foundation thanked the president for her support, saying: “The application to purchase vaccines is to help save lives.”

The foundation on Wednesday filed an application to procure 5 million doses of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, following similar moves by the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co-affiliated Yonglin Charity and Education Foundation, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

However, the Executive Yuan on Thursday said that the Tzu Chi foundation’s application would not be considered alongside TSMC’s and Yonglin’s applications, as they are “different,” without elaborating further.

Tzu Chi yesterday said that Tsai’s support for its application is critical to alleviating Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation and supporting the nation’s disease prevention efforts.

It said it is endorsing Tsai’s vow to “stand alongside the people” to support equality, justice and humanitarianism.

Tzu Chi members are willing to support efforts to obtain vaccines, it said.

With reports of the Delta variant of COIVD-19 being detected in Pingtung County, it is apparent that the nation’s outbreak is worsening, it said, citing foreign research saying that three doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be administered to protect people from highly transmissible COVID-19 variants.

Tzu Chi estimated that 2.5 million doses would be needed to inoculate all junior-high and high-school students, and even more should a third jab be required.

As mRNA vaccines are reportedly more effective against the new variants, the global demand for COVID-19 jabs made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech is likely to increase, it said, adding that it is crucial that Taiwan obtains these vaccines as soon as possible.