The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Friday welcomed the newest member of its fleet, the domestically made corvette Chengkung (成功), which would be deployed off eastern Taiwan to protect the nation’s maritime rights and local fishers.
A handover ceremony was held in a shipyard owned by Kaohsiung-based Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Group, which produced the vessel. The ship’s captain was presented with a model of the Chengkung, whose name, given by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last year, means “success.”
The Chengkung’s crew have already finished vessel handling training and would soon start battle systems training, the coast guard said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration via CNA
The Chengkung, with hull number CG-602, is the coast guard’s second Anping-class corvette, it said, adding that the vessel would be assigned to its eastern flotilla to protect Taiwan’s maritime rights and local fishers operating in the area.
The ship, which displaces 600 tonnes, is designed based on the navy’s Tuo Chiang-class corvettes. They are capable of traveling at over 44 knots (81kph) and can withstand winds of 75kph to 88kph, the CGA said, adding that such vessels are designated for rescue operations.
In terms of armaments, the corvettes are equipped with a water cannon, high explosive rockets and a 20mm cannon, it said.
Ships of this class are also fitted for, but not actually equipped with, Hsiung Feng III and Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles, meaning the vessels can easily be converted into fast-attack craft in wartime.
In 2018, the coast guard announced plans to buy 12 Anping-class corvettes to bolster Taiwan’s patrol capabilities.
