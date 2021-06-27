The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday hosted a forum on implementing a UN protocol against torture, and discussed how the country can better protect the rights of migrant fishers.
The Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) has been ratified by 90 countries in the UN. It seeks to prevent torture and other forms of ill-treatment through the establishment of “a system of regular visits” to places of detention, carried out by “independent international and national bodies.”
Although Taiwan cannot be an official signatory, due to its exclusion from the UN, a proposal to adopt the protocol’s rules in the nation is being discussed by the legislature, the commission, which is a division of the Control Yuan, said in a statement.
The forum was intended for commission members, academics and human rights groups to discuss how OPCAT could be implemented in Taiwan, with a focus on institutions that house children and youths who have been ill-treated or face difficult situations, the statement said.
Officials from the New Zealand Human Rights Commission and the New Zealand Office of the Ombudsman, both involved in upholding OPCAT, spoke at the forum.
Regarding the rights of migrant fishers, forum participants focused on the fishers’ lack of protection under the law.
Migrant fishers employed on distant-water vessels are not protected under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), unlike migrant workers on boats that fish in Taiwan’s waters, which commission member Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) said was unreasonable.
Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔), secretary-general of the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, called for migrant fishers on deep-water vessels to also be covered under the act, and for the government to adopt the International Labour Organization’s Work in Fishing Convention C188.
The convention entitles fishers to written terms and conditions of employment, decent accommodation and food, medical care, regulated working time, repatriation, social protection, and health and safety on board fishing vessels. It went into effect in 2017, and has been signed by 18 countries, including Argentina, France, Norway, Thailand and the UK.
Until concrete measures are taken, the human rights protections for migrant fishers would continue to be weak, Shih said.
