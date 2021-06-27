MAC warns against going to CCP centenary events

NO SIGNATURES PLEASE: The council warned Taiwanese invited to CCP celebrations not to attend, and especially not to sign documents that would undermine Taiwan

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter





The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday urged Taiwanese living in China not to participate in events that undermine the nation’s sovereignty, amid reports that more than 100 Taiwanese have been invited to attend events celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has reportedly drawn up lists of Taiwanese who are registered as residing in China, which were then submitted to the office to select people to participate in celebrations in Beijing next week.

A final list includes Taiwanese working, operating businesses or studying in China, sources said.

The Taiwanese invitees have reportedly received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and have already completed a two-week quarantine and screening to ensure they do not have the disease.

The council said that Taiwanese who attended CCP centenary events would be contravening Taiwanese law, and warned them against participating.

“The Chinese government will take the opportunity of the 100th year commemoration of the founding of the CCP to promote its political agenda, extoll the party’s great accomplishments and target Taiwan with its ‘united front’ propaganda tactics,” the council said.

The government has previously said that government workers and officials at the central or local government levels are prohibited from attending such functions, the council said, adding that these include retired officials and bureaucrats, and those already restricted from visiting China.

“The public should refrain from attending, in consideration of our nation’s dignity and the prevailing sentiments of society,” it said. “People are reminded to avoid activities that could harm Taiwan’s national interest and undermine national security. Taiwanese should not take part in events that promote China’s ‘one country, two systems’ framework or infringe upon our national sovereignty.”

Citing the Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法) and other national security and espionage laws, the council said that when engaging in exchange programs and activities in China, Taiwanese must abide by the regulations set out in the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), are “not permitted to sign any agreement, memorandum of understanding or government documents with China, and must not engage in collaborations or signing of mutual pacts for political alliance that are in contravention of the law.”

Additional reporting by Jason Pan