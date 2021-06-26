Free lunchboxes for people in need are offered by a restaurant in Taipei’s Neihu District yesterday. The restaurant has also halved the price for its regular lunchboxes as it is trying to boost operations amid a slump in business due to the level 3 COVID-19 alert.
Photo: CNA
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
Three daycare attendants in New Taipei City were last week each handed a four-month suspended sentence for punishing a child by placing turtles on his body. The incident on May 8 last year involved three caregivers surnamed Chen (陳), Kang (康) and Lin (林) at the Wenlin Public Daycare Center in Shulin District (樹林). After the two-year-old refused to eat, Chen threatened the boy by saying: “If you do not eat, I will get the turtles,” as she knew the child was afraid of the creatures, prosecutors said. Lin then retrieved a large turtle, which she set on the boy’s desk as Chen