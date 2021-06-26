Gen Z’s affinity for comics, animated shows revealed

Staff writer, with CNA





Comic books and animated shows are popular among 70 percent of late teens and young adults in Taiwan, a survey released yesterday by showed.

The Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, a think tank that studies consumer behavior, conducted the survey to provide technology and content industries with insight into the preferences of Generation Z — people born between 1995 and 2003 — in Taiwan regarding visual and audio content.

This generation grew up with access to portable technologies and social media from a young age, the institute said.

Seventy percent of 1,200 respondents said that they commonly read comic books and watch animated shows, with more than 40 percent saying they spend no more than one hour a day on such activities.

Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute industry analyst Peter Wu (吳柏羲) said in a statement that Taiwanese men of that generation spend significantly more money than women on comic books, animated shows and related merchandise.

He did not provide specific data.

However, women are as willing as men to take part in in-person activities related to comic books and animated shows they are interested in, Wu said.

Generation Z is heavily reliant on online streaming services for audio content, the survey showed.

Among the audio streaming services that have the most coverage in Taiwan, Swedish platform Spotify tops the list with 31.9 percent of respondents using it, the survey showed.

YouTube Music drew 26.1 percent of respondents and 23.6 percent have signed up for the services of Taiwanese music-streaming company KKBOX, the survey showed.

Online video platforms, such as YouTube, lead the way in providing information about song releases, with 70 percent of respondents saying that they use such services, surpassing the percentage who rely on audio content platforms (42.4 percent) and social media platforms (38.6 percent), the survey said.