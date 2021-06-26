Comic books and animated shows are popular among 70 percent of late teens and young adults in Taiwan, a survey released yesterday by showed.
The Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, a think tank that studies consumer behavior, conducted the survey to provide technology and content industries with insight into the preferences of Generation Z — people born between 1995 and 2003 — in Taiwan regarding visual and audio content.
This generation grew up with access to portable technologies and social media from a young age, the institute said.
Seventy percent of 1,200 respondents said that they commonly read comic books and watch animated shows, with more than 40 percent saying they spend no more than one hour a day on such activities.
Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute industry analyst Peter Wu (吳柏羲) said in a statement that Taiwanese men of that generation spend significantly more money than women on comic books, animated shows and related merchandise.
He did not provide specific data.
However, women are as willing as men to take part in in-person activities related to comic books and animated shows they are interested in, Wu said.
Generation Z is heavily reliant on online streaming services for audio content, the survey showed.
Among the audio streaming services that have the most coverage in Taiwan, Swedish platform Spotify tops the list with 31.9 percent of respondents using it, the survey showed.
YouTube Music drew 26.1 percent of respondents and 23.6 percent have signed up for the services of Taiwanese music-streaming company KKBOX, the survey showed.
Online video platforms, such as YouTube, lead the way in providing information about song releases, with 70 percent of respondents saying that they use such services, surpassing the percentage who rely on audio content platforms (42.4 percent) and social media platforms (38.6 percent), the survey said.
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
Three daycare attendants in New Taipei City were last week each handed a four-month suspended sentence for punishing a child by placing turtles on his body. The incident on May 8 last year involved three caregivers surnamed Chen (陳), Kang (康) and Lin (林) at the Wenlin Public Daycare Center in Shulin District (樹林). After the two-year-old refused to eat, Chen threatened the boy by saying: “If you do not eat, I will get the turtles,” as she knew the child was afraid of the creatures, prosecutors said. Lin then retrieved a large turtle, which she set on the boy’s desk as Chen