COVID-19: Netherlands open doors to Taiwanese tourists

NO QUARANTINES: The Hague’s decision came after the EU suggested member states ease travel restrictions for people from nations it considers safe

Staff writer, with CNA





The Netherlands is to allow Taiwanese tourists to visit the country without requiring them to quarantine or present a negative COVID-19 test result, the Dutch government said on Tuesday, as the nation is among 50 countries with a low risk of COVID-19 infection the Dutch government posted on its Web site.

“A safe country is a country where the risk of contracting

COVID-19 is low. If you live in a safe country, you may travel to the Netherlands,” the government wrote. “If you are coming from a country where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low (a safe country), you do not need to show a negative test result when you travel to the Netherlands. You are also not required to self-quarantine when you arrive in the Netherlands.”

The post lists Taiwan in the section of “safe countries outside the EU/Schengen area.”

The announcement, effective today, came after the EU last week recommended member states to gradually lift restrictions on non-essential travel from low-risk countries outside the bloc, saying that it would update its risk assessment every two weeks.

In a first phase, the EU recommended members to lift the ban on travelers from 14 countries, including Taiwan.