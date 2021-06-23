Taiwan News Quick Take

CNA, with staff writer





WEATHER

Bureau issues mudslide alert

Work, online classes and COVID-19 vaccination efforts were yesterday suspended in five mountainous districts in Kaohsiung due to heavy rain and fears of mudslides. The districts affected were Jiasian (甲仙), Liukuei (六龜), Taoyuan (桃源), Maolin (茂林) and Namasia (那瑪夏). “Yellow” mudslide alerts, which are announced when the rain forecast exceeds an area’s warning threshold for debris flow, were issued for 53 rivers in the municipality. The Central Weather Bureau also issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Kaohsiung, the Tainan metropolitan area, and Chiayi and Pingtung counties, indicating downpours of more than 200mm in 24 hours or 100mm in a three-hour period. Heavy rain advisories, where rainfall of more than 80mm in 24 hours or more than 40mm in one hour is expected, were also issued for Keelung, New Taipei City, Taichung and Chiayi City, as well as Changhua, Nantou and Yunlin counties.

SOCIETY

Author Yang Pin-chun dies

Literary writer Yang Pin-chun (楊品純), better known by his pen name Mei Xun (梅遜), on Monday passed away at the age of 96. Born in 1925 in China’s Jiangsu Province, Yang moved to Taiwan in 1949 when the communists won the Chinese Civil War. He wrote more than 20 million words during his career, many of them after he became visually impaired due to retinopathy in the 1980s, Wenhsun Magazine said in a statement on Monday. Despite his inability to see, Yang continued to work by dictating to his son, Wenhsun Magazine editor-in-chief Feng Te-ping (封德屏) said. Yang was a highly versatile writer who was well-known for his novels, essays, commentaries and even dictionaries, the statement said.

CRIME

National park ban defied

The National Police Agency (NPA) yesterday reminded the public that entry to national parks is still prohibited under a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, and that those found contravening the rule risk a fine of up to NT$15,000. Since the level 3 alert was issued in the middle of last month, many people have disregarded the ban, NPA official Lin Kuan-ting (林冠廷) said. From May 19 to Sunday, there were 22 such cases, the majority of which were at Taroko National Park in Hualien County, Lin said. Twelve of the people who entered the parks were found not wearing masks and were fined for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), he said. Over the past month, police have warned 456 people who were either not wearing a mask, were trying to enter national parks, aiming to hold public gatherings or attempting to park illegally at national park compounds, Lin said, adding that 227 drivers were fined for the latter.

AGRICULTURE

NZ bans Taiwan mangoes

The Council of Agriculture (COA) has asked New Zealand to lift its import ban on Taiwanese mangoes, an official said yesterday. The New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries stopped a shipment of Taiwanese mangoes and lychees at its border on Friday last week due to a problem with live fruit fly larvae, Radio New Zealand reported. COA official Tsou Hui-chuan (鄒慧娟) said the larvae were only found on the lychees, even though the mangoes were part of the same shipment. The mangoes passed quarantine inspection, but Taiwan still received a notice yesterday that a ban on mangoes had been imposed, Tsou said. The COA sent correspondence to the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office in Taipei to ask that the ban on mangoes be lifted, Tsou said.