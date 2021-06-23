COVID-19: TPP lawmakers push for transparency

CREATING TRUST: More information on vaccine distribution would combat rumors, while priority groups could be decided by an independent panel, the lawmakers said

Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) legislators Ann Kao (高虹安) and Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) yesterday called for greater transparency regarding reported COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution.

Greater transparency about vaccine distribution would help dispel rumors that people with government connections are getting vaccinated ahead of schedule, the legislators told an online news conference.

Vaccination priority groups could be decided by an independent committee, and county and city health authorities could publish updated local case numbers and vaccine eligibility lists, they said.

Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) deputy caucus whip Ann Kao speaks at an online news conference yesterday. Photo courtesy of the TPP

“Disputes broke out over distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan, and now there are concerns about distribution of the Moderna vaccines donated by the US,” said Kao, the TPP’s deputy caucus whip. “If there was more transparency from the central government, it would help local governments to prepare and earn the public’s trust.”

Some people have complained that the vaccine eligibility list updated by the Central Epidemic Command Center on Sunday is still not clearly defined, Kao said.

“For example, some have asked whether people such as Executive Yuan political adviser Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) or the community heads in Taichung are included in the second vaccine priority group,” she said. “If these people get vaccinated and the list is not clearly defined, then it causes a rift in society.”

A rider passes a Daiso Industries Co store in Taipei yesterday, as a banner at the branch of the Japanese discount store chain cheers Taiwan on amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

Authorities should take a cue from the US and the UK where vaccine distribution is decided by a committee that is independent from the government, Jang said.

The committee would publish its decisions and the minutes of its meetings online to dispel public concerns, he said.

“The CECC should ensure that frontline medical workers receive their second shots, and clearly list those who are to be prioritized,” he said.

It should also ensure that there are enough doses of the Moderna vaccine for the armed forces, particularly those who work in crowded conditions such as in submarines, he said.

“Those on the outlying islands or at radar stations up in the mountains where access to medical care is more limited should also be prioritized,” he said.