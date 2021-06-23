Taiwan’s representative office in Hong Kong would continue to operate even though most Taiwanese posted at the office have been forced home due to visa issues, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said on Monday.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Hong Kong has only one Taiwanese official left, but would continue to serve the public, Chiu told a virtual news conference.
The office still has local staff, but Chiu did not say how many people are employed there.
The MAC-administered office has 19 Taiwanese staffers under normal circumstances.
Chiu’s statement came after seven Taiwanese officials on Sunday were forced to return home due to the refusal of Hong Kong authorities to extend their visas, bringing the total number of Taiwanese officials forced home for the same reason to 11 since last year.
The Hong Kong government in July 2018 began asking Taiwanese staff to sign an affidavit recognizing Beijing’s “one China” principle as a precondition for a visa, Chiu said, adding that Taiwan does not accept that political condition.
Chiu said that the location and telephone numbers of TECO Hong Kong remain unchanged, and it would continue to provide consular services, such as authenticating documents, and issuance of passports and visas.
Applications by Hong Kong residents for visitor entry permits would be processed online, while applications for residency in Taiwan would still be handled at the TECO Hong Kong office, he said.
Residents of mainland China have to apply for entry to Taiwan online, while interviews related to travel for reuniting with family or getting married will be done at a port of entry upon arrival in Taiwan instead of at TECO Hong Kong, he said.
Other services, such as emergency assistance to nationals and trade promotion, would also continue, he said.
For educational exchanges, a Web site will be established to allow Hong Kong students apply to study in Taiwan, and the Ministry of Education will set up hotlines to provide consultations for Taiwanese students in Hong Kong, he added.
The Hong Kong office is not the only one losing Taiwanese staff.
A similar situation is playing out in Macau, where TECO Macau has only five Taiwanese left.
The visa of TECO Macau’s acting head is to expire on Sunday, while the visas of remaining staff are to expire before November.
Even so, Chiu said that the MAC has no plan to close the offices in the territories for the time being.
“Maintaining our offices in Hong Kong and Macau is still mutually beneficial. Unless there are developments that seriously hinder the operation of these offices, we do not have a plan to close them,” he said.
Separately, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that the US will stand by Taiwan as it faces intimidation from China.
“Beijing has continued its efforts to intimidate the people on Taiwan,” Price said, adding: “We will stand by Taiwan in the face of such intimidations.”
Describing the nation as a critical economic and security partner, Price said that the US is committed to deepening ties with Taiwan and that its support is “rock solid.”
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they