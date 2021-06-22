The Ministry of Labor yesterday updated the guidelines for employers of migrant workers, requiring them to implement COVID-19 prevention measures in their workplaces and dormitories to curb infections.
Contraveners would face fines of up to NT$300,000 or risk having their employment permits revoked, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said.
According to the updated guidelines, aimed at reinforcing controls at factories and dorms where migrant workers spend most of their time, employers are required to adopt measures such as staggered shifts and providing larger work spaces to reduce contact among employees.
Photo: CNA
In addition, migrant workers recruited by different labor recruitment agencies cannot live on the same floor.
Employers should monitor the health of all workers and arrange for those suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be isolated and tested.
Rapid screening kits and single rooms with private bathrooms should also be prepared to quarantine workers, the guidelines showed.
Employers of migrant workers would be asked to make improvements if authorities find they are not following the guidelines.
If they fail to do so within a specified time, they would face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, while serious offenders would have their employment permits revoked.
Recruitment agencies would face the same fines if they are contracted by employers of migrant workers to be responsible for the workers’ living arrangements, the ministry said.
The rules also apply to domestic helpers and caregivers if they live in a dorm, it said.
The updated guidelines were released following outbreaks at several electronics companies in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南) earlier this month. Most of those confirmed cases have been migrant workers.
To contain the spread of the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center on June 4 stationed a task force in Jhunan to monitor eight electronics companies there.
As of yesterday, 471 workers at the companies had tested positive for COVID-19, with 400 of them being migrant workers.
The cases confirmed most recently involved migrant workers already in quarantine, so there is little risk that the disease has spread to local communities, said Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), who heads the task force.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a