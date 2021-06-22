COVID-19: Ministry of Labor issues new virus rules for employers

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Labor yesterday updated the guidelines for employers of migrant workers, requiring them to implement COVID-19 prevention measures in their workplaces and dormitories to curb infections.

Contraveners would face fines of up to NT$300,000 or risk having their employment permits revoked, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said.

According to the updated guidelines, aimed at reinforcing controls at factories and dorms where migrant workers spend most of their time, employers are required to adopt measures such as staggered shifts and providing larger work spaces to reduce contact among employees.

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun, back center, attends an interdepartmental session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

In addition, migrant workers recruited by different labor recruitment agencies cannot live on the same floor.

Employers should monitor the health of all workers and arrange for those suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be isolated and tested.

Rapid screening kits and single rooms with private bathrooms should also be prepared to quarantine workers, the guidelines showed.

Employers of migrant workers would be asked to make improvements if authorities find they are not following the guidelines.

If they fail to do so within a specified time, they would face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, while serious offenders would have their employment permits revoked.

Recruitment agencies would face the same fines if they are contracted by employers of migrant workers to be responsible for the workers’ living arrangements, the ministry said.

The rules also apply to domestic helpers and caregivers if they live in a dorm, it said.

The updated guidelines were released following outbreaks at several electronics companies in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南) earlier this month. Most of those confirmed cases have been migrant workers.

To contain the spread of the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center on June 4 stationed a task force in Jhunan to monitor eight electronics companies there.

As of yesterday, 471 workers at the companies had tested positive for COVID-19, with 400 of them being migrant workers.

The cases confirmed most recently involved migrant workers already in quarantine, so there is little risk that the disease has spread to local communities, said Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), who heads the task force.