Court upholds acquittal of woman in 2017 killing

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The High Court on Friday upheld the acquittal of a woman charged with manslaughter, affirming an earlier ruling that she had acted in self-defense when she stabbed a man with a knife in 2017.

Chen Yu-chieh (陳羽婕), 37, was charged with killing Cheng Kai-hsuan (鄭凱軒), 34, after stabbing him in July 2017 during a dispute. An autopsy showed that he had died from a stab wound to the neck.

The High Court affirmed a ruling by the New Taipei City District Court in January last year that found Chen not guilty of manslaughter, stating that she had acted in self-defense, believing her life was in danger after Cheng attacked her with a knife and a metal bar.

Prosecutors appealed the first ruling, saying that Chen’s use of a knife should not be deemed justifiable self-defense, but the High Court rejected the argument. The case can still be appealed.

The High Court heard that Cheng had a criminal record and was allegedly known to deal drugs in Taipei and Taoyuan. He was reportedly pursuing Chen romantically, taking her out and giving her gifts, but she refused to become his girlfriend and resisted his advances, according to testimony from her and other witnesses.

Cheng later suspected that Chen had tipped off the police after he was arrested on drug charges in 2017, and allegedly tricked her into meeting him at a hotel in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山) on the pretense of giving her money, an investigation showed.

Inside a hotel room, Chen said Cheng tied her up with a rope.

He then stabbed her thigh with a knife, poured gasoline on her and forced her to ingest drugs, court documents showed.

He later drove her to a mountain road, untied her and attempted to rape her. When he exited the vehicle to use a public restroom, she fled in the vehicle.

Cheng caught up with her later at a parking lot, where he entered the vehicle and used a metal bar to attack her, an investigation found.

Chen said she tried to defend herself, and used a small knife under the seat, which she said was there because Cheng often carried knives and other weapons with him.

She stabbed him in the neck and face, she said, adding that she exited the vehicle and tried to escape by hitching a ride with a passing motorcyclist.

Cheng ran after her, but collapsed, bleeding, court documents showed.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital due to blood loss.

“I was afraid for my life that if he had gotten to the knife first, I would surely have been killed ... but I had to fight back to survive, because my family depends on me,” Chen was quoted as saying.

Investigators found a gasoline canister, rope and tape, which had residue containing DNA from Chen and Cheng, as well as a stab wound on Chen’s thigh.

She also tested positive for drugs, they said.