The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts is offering educational materials online for families to use during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Saturday.
The museum, which is temporarily closed during the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, is expected to reopen on Monday next week.
“Because of the pandemic, families are unable to enjoy the museum’s popular storytelling events, so we wanted to provide a similar experience online while we are closed,” museum director Lee Yu-ling (李玉玲) said.
Photo: CNA
The museum has uploaded video recordings of staff members “Uncle Pang” (胖叔叔) and “Sister Da Yu” (大魚姐姐) reading stories and explaining works of art, Lee said.
Uncle Pang and Sister Da Yu are popular among children for their performative readings of children’s books, the museum said.
The recordings feature works by artist Lee Jiun-shyan (李俊賢), Lee said, adding that interactive recordings of South as a Place of Gathering (南方作為相遇之所) and other exhibits have been uploaded to the museum’s Web site.
“We aim to make complicated art subjects easy for children to understand,” she said.
The museum worked with the Xue Xue Foundation to create 360-degree images of its exhibitions that can be viewed through a Web browser, she said.
Users can move the images around to have a complete view of the exhibition space, she added.
One of the virtual exhibits includes works by children from 49 elementary and junior-high schools in Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Pingtung and Taitung counties, she said.
An app available for Android and iOS devices allows users to interact with exhibits through cellphones and tablets, she said, adding that the apps include augmented reality content and puzzles for children.
“We hope the online content will foster in children an interest in art,” she said.
The virtual exhibits and QR codes linking to the apps can be found on the museum’s Web site at www.kmfa.gov.tw.
