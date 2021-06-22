A coalition of advocacy groups on Friday called on the government not to hold videoconferences to discuss land development projects, saying that the practice could harm the public’s right to take part in civic affairs.
Urban planning, eminent domain and environmental impact assessment hearings are among those to be held virtually by Ministry of the Interior departments, beginning this week, Environmental Rights Foundation fellow Hsu Po-jen (許博任) said.
He made the remark at a virtual news conference held jointly by the foundation, the Taiwan Human Rights Association and the Environmental Jurist Association, among others.
Photo: CNA
In making the decision, the ministry cited its wish to avoid unnecessary delays to development projects due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, but the hearings are to be held with no consistent guidelines to ensure fairness across departments, Hsu said.
Environmental impact assessment panels allow outcalls for the public to speak at a meeting or provide live broadcasts, but they have no guidelines to avoid hearing controversial cases online, he said.
Meanwhile, the Land Expropriation Commission refrains from hearing a contested case online, but offers no mechanism for members of the public to take part in its hearings, he said.
No ministerial department has announced information about an online hearing, even a week before it was scheduled to convene, he said.
For the government to hold online public hearings, it should announce essential information about the issue ahead of time, broadcast the meeting on a public platform, allow the public to participate in real time and not hold virtual meetings on controversial issues, he said.
In addition, the government should not assume that all members of the public have access to fast and reliable Internet to watch the hearings, he said, adding that officials should be aware of the “digital gap.”
The government should write a sunset clause for virtual public hearings so that they would not be utilized after the pandemic is over, the groups cited New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) as saying in a news release.
Videoconference hearings need to have clear rules to include community members, as they and generations of their descendants could be affected by the government’s actions, NPP Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) was quoted as saying.
The current form of virtual public hearings is not conducive to public participation, which could violate their legal rights, he said, adding that the hearings should cease until legal concerns are addressed.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a