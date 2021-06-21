National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) yesterday said it might take legal action after a TV talk show guest accused the hospital of helping people with party connections get inoculated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Political commentator Wu Tsu-chia (吳子嘉) told a TV talk show last week that Hu Fang-hung (胡芳蓉) — wife of Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) — had helped people get vaccinated.
Wu accused Hu of taking people with connections in the Democratic Progressive Party to NTUH to get vaccinated under the pretense of participating in a research study.
The hospital said in a statement that it was working hard on vaccine research, but that Wu’s statement was false and unsubstantiated.
It would take all necessary steps to defend its reputation, and would not rule out legal action, it said.
Earlier yesterday, Liu Bao-jie (劉寶傑), host of the talk show, issued an apology for the remarks made on his show.
NTUH deputy superintendent Wang Tyng-guey (王亭貴) said that the remarks were “very harmful” to those involved in the hospital’s vaccine research program.
“All vaccines that the hospital has administered have been in accordance with regulations, but people still want to doubt it or sully its reputation,” he said.
On Facebook on Friday, NTUH superintendent Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢) denied the claims about the hospital, saying that they were not properly investigated.
The Centers for Disease Control commissioned the hospital to conduct clinical tests on domestic vaccines, especially to study the immune response and side effects across age groups, he said.
Researchers Hsueh Po-jen (薛博仁) and Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) directed the research, he said, adding that Chang was not involved.
The study was conducted over 18 months and involved researchers from NTUH, National Cheng Kung University Hospital and China Medical University Hospital, he said.
All of the study participants were approved by the research ethics committee and their names made public, he added.
