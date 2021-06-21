HPA shares tips on how to avoid falls in the home

SAFETY FIRST: The home should be adjusted to the needs of older family members, including lights, stairs, furniture and slip-proof floors, the agency said

By William Hetherington / Staff writer





One in six Taiwanese older than 65 has slipped and fallen, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said on its Web site last week, as it offered advice on how to make the home safer.

Some older people have diminished vision, hearing, muscle strength or balance, which makes it harder for them to avoid falling, the administration said on Tuesday last week.

Most incidents happen in the bedroom, living room or bathroom, the agency said, citing the results of a survey it conducted in 2017.

The main causes of falls, in order, are slipping or stumbling, dizziness or loss of balance, and bumping into things, it said.

To help prevent falls, families should keep their homes clean and tidy, it added.

Floors should be kept dry and hallways should be free of clutter, the agency said, adding that power cables should be kept close to walls to prevent them from becoming a tripping hazard.

Floor mats and rugs should be flat without creases or curled up edges, and whenever possible should have non-slip undersides that grip the floor.

The inside of the home should be brightly lit, and if installed lights are not bright enough, night lights that plug into sockets could be used, the agency said, adding that light switches should be close to doorways.

Stairs should have sturdy railings and steps should have easily discernible edges, it said.

Stair edges could be made more easily visible by using colored or reflective tape, and there should be lights at the top and bottom of the stairs, the agency said.

Bathrooms can be made safer by installing hand rails next to the sink and toilet, as well as in the shower, it said, adding that non-slip mats could also be used in the shower.

Towel rods should be kept at an appropriate height to avoid the need to bend over, it said.

Beds should have an appropriate height to make it easier for older people to get in and out, it said, adding that walkers and canes should be placed within easy reach of the bed for those who need them.

If possible, lamps or light switches should also be placed within reach of the bed, making it easier to get up in the middle of the night if needed, it added.