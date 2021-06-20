Taiwanese might soon be allowed to visit EU countries for tourism after the bloc included the nation in its safe travel list on Friday.
Taiwan was added to a list of 14 countries for which a ban on non-essential travel, implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, was recommended to be gradually lifted, the European Council said in a news release.
The list also includes Albania, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and the US, as well as China, which is subject to confirmation, as the bloc expects Beijing to drop its ban on visits from the EU.
The list would be reviewed every two weeks based a country’s COVID-19 situation, overall pandemic response and reliability of its COVID-19 data, the council said.
Announcing the list on Twitter, the EU also included a Taiwanese flag.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the move, saying that it reflects the EU’s confidence in Taiwan’s pandemic response measures.
The ministry urged Taiwanese to inquire about entry regulations of their destination as the list is not legally binding and each EU member might have its own regulations — for example, whether a negative COVID-19 test result is needed.
Meanwhile, the German Institute Taipei on the same day said that Germany would from today lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for residents of Taiwan who can provide a negative COVID-19 test result, a document showing that they have recovered from the disease or a proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
However, regulations implemented before the pandemic would remain in place, the representative office said on Facebook.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect