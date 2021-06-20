COVID-19: Expert urges stop-gap measures when lowering virus alert

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





To avoid new COVID-19 cluster infections, the government should implement stop-gap measures, such as an observation period to assess the efficacy of mass inoculation programs, before lowering a nationwide COVID-19 alert from level 3 to level 2, a health expert said on Wednesday.

The second-highest level on Taiwan’s pandemic alert scale was first introduced in Taipei and New Taipei City on May 15, before it was implemented nationwide on May 19. The alert is to remain in place until at least June 28.

Tony Chen (陳秀熙), a professor at National Taiwan University College of Public Health, said that the government should aim to achieve four goals: inoculate at least 70 percent of healthcare workers with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; inoculate workers at long-term care facilities; introduce rapid testing kits or offer screening services at the community level; and enforce mask wearing and social distancing for all healthcare workers and corporate employees, as well as for more than 90 percent of the general population.

A man walks past a mascot wearing a mask in the Siping Street shopping area of Taipei’s Zhongshan District yesterday. Many people are staying away from usually crowded markets amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: CNA

If that is achieved, the alert could be lowered to level 2, he said.

However, lowering the alert should be accompanied by stop-gap measures, Chen said, adding that older people who received the vaccine should be under observation for at least two weeks.

It should also be observed for two weeks whether increased movement among the general population leads to new, small-scale infection clusters, he added.

A “level 2.5 alert” should be implemented in preparation for downgrading to level 2, Chen said, adding that all municipalities except for Taipei, New Taipei and Miaoli County have seen the pandemic situation clearly improve over the past two weeks.

However, international experience suggests that nonpharmaceutical interventions should remain in place until at least 20 percent of the population is vaccinated, he said.

A back-and-forth in COVID-19 outbreaks in other countries were due to the complete relaxation of such measures, he said.

In Taiwan, the Rt value, which predicts the number of people a COVID-19 case likely infects, has dropped to 0.46 this month from a peak of 3.1 last month, Chen said, adding that if the value remains below 1 for two consecutive weeks, it would show that the measures were effective.