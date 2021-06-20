Kaohsiung firefighters relieved of snake duties

By Chen Wen-chan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Capturing snakes and wasps from Monday becomes the responsibility of the Kaohsiung Agriculture Bureau, which promised response times of no longer than an hour to conduct wrangling operations.

More than 4,500 snake or wasp sightings are reported every year in the city, which were previously delegated to the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau.

To prevent firefighting resources from being spread too thin by responding to dangerous animal sightings as well as fire emergencies, the city transferred responsibility to the Agriculture Bureau, it said.

Agriculture officials said they have made preparations and are ready to continue offering uninterrupted service.

The bureau plans to set up six stations that would receive calls at any time.

One of 32 wranglers would be notified within 15 minutes of receiving a report to ensure that they can arrive at a caller’s GPS location in less than an hour, the Agriculture Bureau said.

The six stations are planned for Gangshan (岡山), Jenwu (仁武), Fongshan (鳳山), Cishan (旗山), Jiasian (甲仙) and Liouguei (六龜) districts, it said.

However, snakes and wasps are an important part of the ecosystem, so handling them properly is an environmental responsibility, it said.

Snakes in the wild often make defensive sounds or motions out of fear, but almost never attack people unprovoked, it said.

The best course of action is to leave the area immediately without making any sudden movements, the Agriculture Bureau said.

People who encounter a snake on their property should call 1999 immediately, remove children and pets from the area and refrain from chasing it, as this could agitate the creature, it said.

A broom and dustpan can be used to capture the snake to be held in a lidded container until professionals arrive, it said.

Another option is to lay tape along its path with the adhesive side up to impede its movement, it said.