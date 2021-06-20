Capturing snakes and wasps from Monday becomes the responsibility of the Kaohsiung Agriculture Bureau, which promised response times of no longer than an hour to conduct wrangling operations.
More than 4,500 snake or wasp sightings are reported every year in the city, which were previously delegated to the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau.
To prevent firefighting resources from being spread too thin by responding to dangerous animal sightings as well as fire emergencies, the city transferred responsibility to the Agriculture Bureau, it said.
Agriculture officials said they have made preparations and are ready to continue offering uninterrupted service.
The bureau plans to set up six stations that would receive calls at any time.
One of 32 wranglers would be notified within 15 minutes of receiving a report to ensure that they can arrive at a caller’s GPS location in less than an hour, the Agriculture Bureau said.
The six stations are planned for Gangshan (岡山), Jenwu (仁武), Fongshan (鳳山), Cishan (旗山), Jiasian (甲仙) and Liouguei (六龜) districts, it said.
However, snakes and wasps are an important part of the ecosystem, so handling them properly is an environmental responsibility, it said.
Snakes in the wild often make defensive sounds or motions out of fear, but almost never attack people unprovoked, it said.
The best course of action is to leave the area immediately without making any sudden movements, the Agriculture Bureau said.
People who encounter a snake on their property should call 1999 immediately, remove children and pets from the area and refrain from chasing it, as this could agitate the creature, it said.
A broom and dustpan can be used to capture the snake to be held in a lidded container until professionals arrive, it said.
Another option is to lay tape along its path with the adhesive side up to impede its movement, it said.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect