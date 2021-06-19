The government should do more to reopen schools, including vaccinating teachers against COVID-19 and importing vaccines that could be given to children, the National Policy Foundation said yesterday.
Kao Yuang-kuang (高永光), convener of the Education, Culture and Sports Division of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated think tank, made the remarks during a virtual news conference on the shortfalls of remote learning.
Education officials failed to prepare for remote learning, leaving parents to fend for themselves, he said, adding that only 25 percent of townships have the infrastructure to support remote learning.
Citing a poll conducted by the think tank, Kao said that 57.1 to 81.4 percent of university students reported issues with online learning, including Internet connections or equipment problems, low motivation or inefficient online discussion.
The government should put elementary and junior-high school teachers on a priority list for vaccinations, and consider importing Pzifer-BioNTech, Moderna and other vaccines that are being tested for inoculating children younger than 12, he said.
National Alliance of Parents Organizations’ public relations officer Wang Wen-pin (王文賓) said that a survey of teachers and parents conducted by the group showed that 20 percent of children require special instruction, and that people directly involved in pandemic prevention efforts said they have not received enough support for their children’s educational needs.
The study also found that parents reported experiencing anxiety over remote learning, increased friction at home, unfamiliarity with the technology used in remote learning and having no resources to call on for support, he said.
The study, conducted from May 27 to June 2, collected about 4,000 valid responses, he said.
Taiwan Teachers’ Union president Yang Yi-feng (楊益風) said that the digital gap in remote learning has worsened existing educational disparities between rural and urban areas.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The
Taichung, Kaohsiung and Chiayi County are to adopt a COVID-19 vaccine administration method invented in a town in Japan to make the inoculation process easier for elderly people, the local governments said. Under the method, dubbed the “Umi-machi style,” seniors who go to get their jabs at designated venues remain seated while a team of medical staff move from one person to another to administer their shots. Umi, a town in Fukuoka Prefecture, conceived of the idea by observing Toyota’s vehicle assembly lines, which are renowned for being efficient. Taichung, which has about 36,000 people older than 85, would try to