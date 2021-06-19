The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday slammed the Hong Kong government for arresting media executives, describing it as an attack on press freedom.
“The Hong Kong government’s repeated use of an infamous law against the media is beyond belief for a democratic country,” the council said in a statement.
More than 100 dissidents have been arrested in the former British colony since the Hong Kong National Security Law took effect in June last year, it said.
“The continued repression of freedom of speech, press freedom and civil rights will only erode Hong Kong people’s support for its government and further damage Hong Kong’s international image,” it said.
The statement came a day after Hong Kong police raided the newsroom of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and arrested its editor-in-chief and four executives on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.
Hong Kong authorities also froze HK$18 million (US$2.32 million) of assets belonging to three Apple Daily-linked companies.
Hong Kong Secretary of Security John Lee (李家超) told reporters that the operation was not a media clampdown, but aimed at people who use news reporting as a tool to endanger national security.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said in a statement that the Hong Kong government’s repression of freedom of speech is regrettable.
“The Hong Kong government’s law enforcement operation has had a chilling effect and essentially reduces freedom of speech in Hong Kong. The move is highly worrisome and regrettable,” it said.
The KMT urged the Hong Kong government to listen to its people and build a harmonious society, adding that the arrest of media leaders would not help improve relations between the people of Hong Kong and mainland China.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The
Taichung, Kaohsiung and Chiayi County are to adopt a COVID-19 vaccine administration method invented in a town in Japan to make the inoculation process easier for elderly people, the local governments said. Under the method, dubbed the “Umi-machi style,” seniors who go to get their jabs at designated venues remain seated while a team of medical staff move from one person to another to administer their shots. Umi, a town in Fukuoka Prefecture, conceived of the idea by observing Toyota’s vehicle assembly lines, which are renowned for being efficient. Taichung, which has about 36,000 people older than 85, would try to