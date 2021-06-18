Ministry must broadcast live EUA review: NPP

SECURING SUPPLY: The government should follow other countries in buying far more vaccines than needed to protect against variants, the NPP said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Health and Welfare should broadcast live its review next month of an emergency use authorization (EUA) application filed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics to ensure transparency and the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.

“We have seen 10 elderly people die since the government on Monday started administering vaccines to people aged 75 or older,” NPP Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said. “The source of vaccination-

related problems is that all the EUA review meetings were held behind closed doors.”

“After reviewing regulations governing the issuance of EUAs, we have reason to believe that the rash vaccine policy was decided by one person only,” she said, adding that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should apologize for all the errors in stipulating the government’s vaccine policy.

Aside from establishing a legislative task force to review the minutes of all EUA meetings held by the Food and Drug Administration, the review of Medigen’s EUA application for its COVID-19 vaccine should be broadcast live, as the US Food and Drug Administration did when it reviewed EUA applications, she said, adding that the minutes of the meetings should be publicly disclosed.

NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that the government should procure more vaccines than currently needed to boost Taiwan’s immunization coverage rate to deal with COVID-19 variants.

“The Executive Yuan has budgeted NT$260 billion [US$9.36 billion] for special relief funds for businesses and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, of which only NT$34 billion is to be used to purchase vaccines. The amount is far less than that spent by the US, Canada, Australia or Japan. This will hamper our ability to plan ahead,” Chiu said.

Canada, with a population of 37 million, purchased 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while Australia, with 25 million people, slightly more than Taiwan, acquired more than 100 million doses.

The ministry said that it has procured NT$20 million doses from overseas, preordered 10 million from Taiwanese vaccine producers and could purchase an additional 15 million doses, Chiu said.

However, the amount would still not be enough to meet potential demand, he added.

In addition to buying more vaccines that have passed international scrutiny, Taiwan should seek the right to manufacture foreign vaccines, he said.

“We believe that there is no conflict between supporting locally developed vaccines and increasing the procurement of vaccines developed by other countries,” Chiu said, adding that the goal is to avoid a vaccine shortage.

While the Executive Yuan’s relief program tried to cover as many businesses and people as possible, some still fell through the cracks, the party said.

People who do not receive relief funds this time include renters, workers at non-governmental organizations and part-time workers, it added.

As parents and primary to high-school students have been asked to work or study from home since last month, the government should provide subsidies to families for higher electricity consumption during this period, and study the possibility of adjusting summer electricity rates.

The state-run utility Taiwan Power Co uses a different rate to calculate fees from June to September.