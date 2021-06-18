Taiwan is to dispatch a medical mission to Somaliland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Wednesday, without providing a timeline.
The mission would be part of a medical cooperation agreement with the African country, the ministry said in a news release, adding that the pact was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Somaliland Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Liban Yousuf Osman via videoconference earlier that day.
The mission would be set up at a hospital in Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, to provide training for medical workers and help improve the country’s healthcare capacity, it said.
The pact “enables our #HornOfAfrica friend & partner to boost health care services capacity benefiting the people,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.
Medical cooperation has been a key area of collaboration, Wu said at the signing event in Taipei.
After the two countries established informal bilateral ties in July last year, Taiwan launched the cooperation to address the high fatality rate among pregnant women and newborns in Somaliland.
The ties also included the opening of representative offices in each other’s capital and the appointment of envoys.
Apart from government efforts, Taiwanese civil groups have also contributed to the ties, Wu said, referring to medical volunteers from the Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps, and aid provided by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co-affiliated TSMC Charity Foundation and other groups.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The
Taichung, Kaohsiung and Chiayi County are to adopt a COVID-19 vaccine administration method invented in a town in Japan to make the inoculation process easier for elderly people, the local governments said. Under the method, dubbed the “Umi-machi style,” seniors who go to get their jabs at designated venues remain seated while a team of medical staff move from one person to another to administer their shots. Umi, a town in Fukuoka Prefecture, conceived of the idea by observing Toyota’s vehicle assembly lines, which are renowned for being efficient. Taichung, which has about 36,000 people older than 85, would try to